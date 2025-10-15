Prediction on game Win Rivers United FC Odds: 1.3 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Round nine of the Nigeria Premier Football League will see Bendel Insurance host Rivers United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. The match is scheduled for the night of Saturday, October 18, with kickoff at 16:00.

Bendel Insurance Form Analysis

Bendel Insurance will come into this weekend's clash in a desperate hunt to end their four-match winless streak, including three losses and a draw. In their last game, they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Ikorodu City, with the result now mounting pressure on their head coach, Ikhenoba Greg, who has only recorded one win so far this season.

Rivers United Form Analysis

Rivers United will hope to get back to their winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the season on matchday eight. They were beaten 2-1 by Bayelsa United on their home soil, with the result bringing an end to an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak in the league. Rivers United currently sit fourth in the league standings, and they will anticipate closing the five-point gap at the summit of the Nigeria Premier League table. Their defence this season has been impressive, keeping clean sheets in seven of their eight matches.

Head-to-Head

The clash between Bendel Insurance and Rivers United has been played 7 times over the last few years, with Rivers winning twice, Bendel winning once, and four of the games ending in a draw.

Prediction

The clash between Bendel Insurance and Rivers United could end in a tightly contested game, but we think Rivers United are in good form at the moment, and they will pick up their first win at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. My prediction: River United to win.