Among the second-round matches at the US Open, the clash between Novak Djokovic and Zakary Shvaida is definitely worth a closer look. Here’s my betting take on this upcoming event.

Novak Djokovic

The most decorated tennis player in history still hungers for victory, even after capturing 24 Grand Slam titles—four of them at the US Open. At 38, Djokovic continues to compete at an elite level, though it’s fair to admit that keeping pace with Alcaraz and Sinner is becoming more challenging.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, Nole's position hardly matters—he’s reached the semifinals at all three majors this season. Djokovic doesn't play as frequently these days; at 38, it’s tough to handle the relentless tour schedule. In the US Open first round, he dispatched American Lerner Tien 6-1, 7-6, 6-2.

Zakary Shvaida

Even seasoned tennis fans might not know much about the 22-year-old American, who sits at a modest No. 145 in the world rankings. Shvaida has claimed two Challenger titles this season, but that’s hardly headline material at a Grand Slam.

He kicked off his home major from the qualifying rounds, defeating Denmark’s Holmgren 6-2, 7-6, Kazakhstan’s Zhukaev 6-3, 7-5, and Switzerland’s Huesler 6-3, 6-2. In the main draw first round, he overcame another qualifier, Hungary’s Zsombor Piros, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

Match facts

Djokovic has won 13 out of 18 hard court matches this season.

Shvaida has played 32 matches on hard courts this year, winning 18.

Bookmakers offer the following odds for this match: Djokovic to win – 1.07, Shvaida to win – 9.25.

Prediction

These two have never faced each other before, which makes sense—Shvaida rarely features at this level of competition. Nole is the undisputed favorite here, and I don’t see Shvaida posing any real threat to the legendary Serb. Expect Novak to get the job done in straight sets, so I’m backing him to win with a -7.5 games handicap.