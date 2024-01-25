Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 37,5 Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 26th, the finalists of the Australian Open will be determined. In the first semifinal, Novak Djokovic will face Yannik Sinner. Read the match forecast for these players on the pages of our resource.

Novak Djokovic

"Nole" has reached the semifinals, being just two steps away from his 25th Grand Slam title—an astonishing achievement. Djokovic hasn't faced significant challenges, having lost only three sets during the tournament. There were no instances where the Serbian was close to defeat. At these late stages, Djokovic's vast experience should aid him. At 36 years old, he is the leader of the world rankings and understands that his dominance is approaching its conclusion, as the years take their toll.

Yannik Sinner

The young Italian is only 22 years old, and if all goes well, a brilliant career awaits him. This is Sinner's second Grand Slam final, and he has yet to reach the finals. He has played brilliantly in this tournament, winning every match against tough opponents like Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baes, Khachanov, and Rublev. Sinner is currently the fourth-ranked player globally and is in excellent form.

Head-to-Head History

In general, Djokovic holds a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head matchups. It's noteworthy that since November of the previous year, they have faced each other three times, with Sinner winning in two instances.

Match prediction Novak Djokovic – Yannik Sinner

While Djokovic is the favorite in this encounter, many understand that the young and confident Italian is an uncomfortable opponent for him. Even if Sinner wins, it wouldn't be considered a massive upset. There's a high probability that the match will not be short, so a bet on the total of over 37.5 games seems viable.