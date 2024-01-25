RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Australian Open Today, 22:30 Novak Djokovic - Yannik Sinner
Australian Open, Rod Laver Arena
Yannik Sinner Yannik Sinner
Prediction on game Total over 37,5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 26th, the finalists of the Australian Open will be determined. In the first semifinal, Novak Djokovic will face Yannik Sinner. Read the match forecast for these players on the pages of our resource.

Novak Djokovic

"Nole" has reached the semifinals, being just two steps away from his 25th Grand Slam title—an astonishing achievement. Djokovic hasn't faced significant challenges, having lost only three sets during the tournament. There were no instances where the Serbian was close to defeat. At these late stages, Djokovic's vast experience should aid him. At 36 years old, he is the leader of the world rankings and understands that his dominance is approaching its conclusion, as the years take their toll.

Yannik Sinner

The young Italian is only 22 years old, and if all goes well, a brilliant career awaits him. This is Sinner's second Grand Slam final, and he has yet to reach the finals. He has played brilliantly in this tournament, winning every match against tough opponents like Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baes, Khachanov, and Rublev. Sinner is currently the fourth-ranked player globally and is in excellent form.

Head-to-Head History

In general, Djokovic holds a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head matchups. It's noteworthy that since November of the previous year, they have faced each other three times, with Sinner winning in two instances.

Match prediction Novak Djokovic – Yannik Sinner

While Djokovic is the favorite in this encounter, many understand that the young and confident Italian is an uncomfortable opponent for him. Even if Sinner wins, it wouldn't be considered a massive upset. There's a high probability that the match will not be short, so a bet on the total of over 37.5 games seems viable.

Prediction on game Total over 37,5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Arizona Coyotes Recommended MelBet
Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 1.64 Chicago Bulls Bet now Лайнбет
Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 2.22 Sydney FC Bet now MelBet
Anadolu vs Monaco prediction Euroleague 26 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Anadolu Odds: 1.77 Monaco Recommended MelBet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 jan 2024, 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 2.03 Mainz 05 Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:19 Inter has decided not to extend the contract of a defender and is prepared to sell him in the summer Basketball news Today, 14:49 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 14:43 Barcelona faces the risk of losing their key defender for an extended period. He may require surgery Basketball news Today, 14:34 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 14:07 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Biathlon News Today, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery Football news Today, 13:58 Following failed with Mukiele, Bayern has shifted focus to another French defender Football news Today, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club Boxing News Today, 13:03 "The fight of my career" - Usyk on the bout for the title of undisputed champion Football news Today, 12:36 Clubs in Saudi Arabia are expressing interest in signing a former Real Madrid star
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024