Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+7,5) Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the confines of the third round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will face Thomas Martin Etcheverry. We have published our match forecast for these tennis players on our platform.

Novak Djokovic

Enumerating Djokovic's records and trophies is redundant, as he stands as one of the greatest in history, continuously driven by motivation. Despite being 36 years old, Djokovic is considered the primary favorite at this major. In the first round, Novak struggled for four hours against the young Croatian, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ultimately prevailing in four sets. A similar effort was required in the second round against Australian Alexei Popyrin. While Djokovic holds the top spot in the world rankings, if he continues in a similar fashion, his stamina might be tested before reaching the final.

Thomas Martin Etcheverry

The young Argentine may not be widely known to the public, yet he can be characterized as a bold mid-tier player, currently holding the 32nd position in the world rankings at the age of 24. Interestingly, Djokovic is one of Etcheverry's idols. In this tournament, he defeated two seasoned veterans, first Andy Murray and then Gaël Monfils, doing so convincingly in both instances and requiring three sets each time. It is noteworthy that Etcheverry was considered a slight underdog in these encounters.

Head-to-head History

The tennis players crossed paths twice, both meetings occurring last year and concluding with Djokovic's victories in straight sets.

Match prediction - Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry

Djokovic is the clear favorite, although it cannot be said that he is dominating his opponents in this tournament. Etcheverry is capable of putting up a fight, and he gained experience facing Djokovic last year. We consider a bet on the success of the Argentine with a handicap of +7.5 games as a promising option.