RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry prediction
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Australian Open Today, 03:00 Novak Djokovic - Thomas Martin Etcheverry
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Thomas Martin Etcheverry Thomas Martin Etcheverry
Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Within the confines of the third round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will face Thomas Martin Etcheverry. We have published our match forecast for these tennis players on our platform.

Novak Djokovic

Enumerating Djokovic's records and trophies is redundant, as he stands as one of the greatest in history, continuously driven by motivation. Despite being 36 years old, Djokovic is considered the primary favorite at this major. In the first round, Novak struggled for four hours against the young Croatian, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ultimately prevailing in four sets. A similar effort was required in the second round against Australian Alexei Popyrin. While Djokovic holds the top spot in the world rankings, if he continues in a similar fashion, his stamina might be tested before reaching the final.

Thomas Martin Etcheverry

The young Argentine may not be widely known to the public, yet he can be characterized as a bold mid-tier player, currently holding the 32nd position in the world rankings at the age of 24. Interestingly, Djokovic is one of Etcheverry's idols. In this tournament, he defeated two seasoned veterans, first Andy Murray and then Gaël Monfils, doing so convincingly in both instances and requiring three sets each time. It is noteworthy that Etcheverry was considered a slight underdog in these encounters.

Head-to-head History

The tennis players crossed paths twice, both meetings occurring last year and concluding with Djokovic's victories in straight sets.

Match prediction - Novak Djokovic vs Thomas Martin Etcheverry

Djokovic is the clear favorite, although it cannot be said that he is dominating his opponents in this tournament. Etcheverry is capable of putting up a fight, and he gained experience facing Djokovic last year. We consider a bet on the success of the Argentine with a handicap of +7.5 games as a promising option.

Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sampdoria vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Sampdoria Odds: 1.79 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 22Bet
Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction Coupe de France Today, 14:45 Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Bergerac Perigord Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Jordan vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Jordan Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction LaLiga Spain 20 jan 2024, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 09:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Algeria Odds: 1.72 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:52 The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats Football news Today, 08:40 Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian Football news Today, 08:23 Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid Tennis news Today, 08:17 The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open Football news Today, 07:43 Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club Football news Today, 07:33 Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone Football news Today, 07:26 The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club Football news Today, 07:08 Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club Football news Today, 06:40 Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet Tennis news Today, 06:03 Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football Today Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024