RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - September 3, 2025

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - September 3, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction Photo: https://www.tennisnet.com/ Unknown author
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
US Open Today, 20:30
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz
Prediction on game Win Novak Djokovic
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 3, the US Open quarterfinals will see Novak Djokovic take on Taylor Fritz. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming showdown.

Novak Djokovic

The most decorated tennis player in history continues to compete at 38, still delivering tennis at an elite level. Djokovic currently holds the world number seven ranking and cruised into the quarterfinals without much trouble.

Djokovic opened his campaign by defeating two Americans: first, Lerner Tien—6:1, 7:6, 6:2—then Zakiri Schwaid—6:7, 6:3, 6:3, 6:1. In the third round, he overcame Britain’s Cameron Norrie—6:4, 6:7, 6:2, 6:3. In his most recent match, the Serbian saw off Germany’s Struff—6:3, 6:3, 6:2. Lifting the trophy won’t be easy, but make no mistake, Djokovic is here for nothing less.

Taylor Fritz

The American star sits high at number four in the world rankings, though he’s yet to claim a Grand Slam title. Last year, Fritz reached the US Open final but was outclassed in straight sets by Jannik Sinner.

Fritz has looked solid throughout this tournament. He dispatched compatriot Nava in the first round—7:5, 6:2, 6:3. Next came a tough battle against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris—4:6, 7:6, 6:2, 6:4. In the third round, Fritz got past Switzerland’s Kim—7:6, 6:7, 6:4, 6:4. It took just three sets to overcome Czech player Machac—6:4, 6:3, 6:3. Now, he faces one of the trickiest opponents of his career.

Match facts

  • Djokovic has won 16 out of 21 hard-court matches this season.

  • Fritz has played 35 matches on hard courts, winning 26 of them.

  • Current odds for the match: Djokovic to win – 1.61, Fritz to win – 2.4.

Head-to-head

Fritz has a dire head-to-head record against Djokovic, trailing the Serbian 0-10.

Prediction

Djokovic is the favorite in this matchup, though not as overwhelmingly as usual. Fritz is ranked higher and has the home-court advantage, so the American certainly has a shot. Still, the psychological edge is on Djokovic’s side—a major factor in individual sports. I’m backing a straight-up win for Nole.

Prediction on game Win Novak Djokovic
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup Today, 10:30 Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan: Who will claim their first win of the tournament? Turkmenistan Odds: 1.6 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Iceland vs Slovenia prediction EuroBasket Today, 11:00 Iceland vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 Iceland Odds: 1.65 Slovenia Bet now Mostbet
France vs Poland prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:30 France vs Poland prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 France Odds: 1.5 Poland Bet now Mostbet
Italy vs Spain prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:30 Italy vs Spain prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.55 Spain Recommended 1xBet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket 03 sep 2025, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Bet now Mostbet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Recommended Mostbet
Netherlands vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Netherlands vs Poland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 4 September 2025 Netherlands Odds: 2.1 Poland Bet now Melbet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Germany: can Germany kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win? Slovakia Odds: 1.55 Germany Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores