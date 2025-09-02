Prediction on game Win Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 3, the US Open quarterfinals will see Novak Djokovic take on Taylor Fritz. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming showdown.

Novak Djokovic

The most decorated tennis player in history continues to compete at 38, still delivering tennis at an elite level. Djokovic currently holds the world number seven ranking and cruised into the quarterfinals without much trouble.

Djokovic opened his campaign by defeating two Americans: first, Lerner Tien—6:1, 7:6, 6:2—then Zakiri Schwaid—6:7, 6:3, 6:3, 6:1. In the third round, he overcame Britain’s Cameron Norrie—6:4, 6:7, 6:2, 6:3. In his most recent match, the Serbian saw off Germany’s Struff—6:3, 6:3, 6:2. Lifting the trophy won’t be easy, but make no mistake, Djokovic is here for nothing less.

Taylor Fritz

The American star sits high at number four in the world rankings, though he’s yet to claim a Grand Slam title. Last year, Fritz reached the US Open final but was outclassed in straight sets by Jannik Sinner.

Fritz has looked solid throughout this tournament. He dispatched compatriot Nava in the first round—7:5, 6:2, 6:3. Next came a tough battle against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris—4:6, 7:6, 6:2, 6:4. In the third round, Fritz got past Switzerland’s Kim—7:6, 6:7, 6:4, 6:4. It took just three sets to overcome Czech player Machac—6:4, 6:3, 6:3. Now, he faces one of the trickiest opponents of his career.

Match facts

Djokovic has won 16 out of 21 hard-court matches this season.

Fritz has played 35 matches on hard courts, winning 26 of them.

Current odds for the match: Djokovic to win – 1.61, Fritz to win – 2.4.

Head-to-head

Fritz has a dire head-to-head record against Djokovic, trailing the Serbian 0-10.

Prediction

Djokovic is the favorite in this matchup, though not as overwhelmingly as usual. Fritz is ranked higher and has the home-court advantage, so the American certainly has a shot. Still, the psychological edge is on Djokovic’s side—a major factor in individual sports. I’m backing a straight-up win for Nole.