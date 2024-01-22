Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-6) Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Australian Open has garnered considerable attention from sports enthusiasts and bettors alike. The most intriguing phase of the tournament is now commencing, with only 8 contenders remaining for the title in the men's category. We present our exclusive forecast for the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis maestro has etched his name in the annals of his sport. Even if his records are surpassed, Djokovic will always be mentioned among the greatest. At 36, he remains the world's top-ranked player, continuously adding Grand Slam titles to his collection. In this tournament, he has defeated Prijovic, Popyrin, Etcheverry, and in the last match, left no chances for the veteran Mannarino with a resounding scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. Djokovic is confident in his ability to continue clinching titles, already having 24 Grand Slam trophies in his collection.

Taylor Fritz

The American lacks a career as illustrious as his upcoming opponent, although he currently holds the 12th spot in the world rankings at 26 years old. Fritz has not ventured beyond the quarterfinals in previous majors, making his current achievement his best. In this tournament, he battled through a five-set match against Argentine Diaz Costa, dominated the Frenchman Gaston in three sets, and confidently defeated Hungarian Marozsan in four sets. The match against the formidable Tsitsipas was a tough test, but Fritz managed to triumph with a scoreline of 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Head-to-Head History

The athletes have faced each other 8 times, with Djokovic emerging victorious in all instances. Fritz managed to win only one set in one match, which occurred at the Australian Open in 2021, where Djokovic eventually won in five sets.

Match prediction - Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Bookmakers and we ourselves are skeptical about Fritz's chances of securing victory. Djokovic holds a psychological advantage, a significant factor. We believe the Serbian will confidently achieve victory, so we'll take the risk and place a bet on his success with a -6 game handicap.