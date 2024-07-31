Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.6 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On August 1, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in the Olympics. Prediction for the match between these athletes is made by Dailysports experts.

Novak Djokovic

“Nole” came to Paris, to realize his sports dream, to become an Olympic champion, such an award he does not have, and the chance is the last, because in four years he is already very likely to finish his career.

So far the Serb has no problems at this tournament, he defeated Ebden - 6:0, 6:1, passed Nadal - 6:1, 6:4, he also beat Koepfer in two sets. Djokovic looks confident, it seems that on the way to the goal it will be incredibly difficult to stop him. The athlete is ranked second in the world rankings, his main enemy is age, 37 years old is already a veteran figure for tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek athlete for a long time was considered the future of world tennis, now Tsitsipas is 25 years old, and still no slams won. The tennis player is ranked 11th in the world rankings, he fell out of the top 10 due to poor results at the start of the season.

The Greek won one tournament this season, it was on dirt in Monte Carlo. In Paris he managed to pass such guys as: Zizou Bergs - 7:6, 1:6, 6:1, Daniel Evans - 6:1, 6:2, Sebastian Baez - 6:1, 6:2. Now it will have to be against an uncomfortable opponent and a legend of world tennis.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Athletes played each other 14 times, a big advantage on the side of Djokovic - 11:3, on the ground tennis players crossed five times, in all cases the Serb won.

This season Djokovic has won 13 out of 16 matches on court, while Tsitsipas has 22 wins in 27 games.

Bookmakers' quotes are as follows: W1 - 1.34, W2 - 3.5.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction

The Serb is quoted as the favorite in this pairing, but Tsitsipas can impose a fight, he has the skills and experience to do so. I agree that Djokovic has more chances to win, although the battle should be intense. I'll bet on a total of more than 20.5 games.