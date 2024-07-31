RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Photo: https://people.com/ Author - Julian Finney
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 13:00 Novak Djokovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.6
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On August 1, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in the Olympics. Prediction for the match between these athletes is made by Dailysports experts.

Novak Djokovic

“Nole” came to Paris, to realize his sports dream, to become an Olympic champion, such an award he does not have, and the chance is the last, because in four years he is already very likely to finish his career.

So far the Serb has no problems at this tournament, he defeated Ebden - 6:0, 6:1, passed Nadal - 6:1, 6:4, he also beat Koepfer in two sets. Djokovic looks confident, it seems that on the way to the goal it will be incredibly difficult to stop him. The athlete is ranked second in the world rankings, his main enemy is age, 37 years old is already a veteran figure for tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek athlete for a long time was considered the future of world tennis, now Tsitsipas is 25 years old, and still no slams won. The tennis player is ranked 11th in the world rankings, he fell out of the top 10 due to poor results at the start of the season.

The Greek won one tournament this season, it was on dirt in Monte Carlo. In Paris he managed to pass such guys as: Zizou Bergs - 7:6, 1:6, 6:1, Daniel Evans - 6:1, 6:2, Sebastian Baez - 6:1, 6:2. Now it will have to be against an uncomfortable opponent and a legend of world tennis.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Athletes played each other 14 times, a big advantage on the side of Djokovic - 11:3, on the ground tennis players crossed five times, in all cases the Serb won.
  • This season Djokovic has won 13 out of 16 matches on court, while Tsitsipas has 22 wins in 27 games.
  • Bookmakers' quotes are as follows: W1 - 1.34, W2 - 3.5.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction

The Serb is quoted as the favorite in this pairing, but Tsitsipas can impose a fight, he has the skills and experience to do so. I agree that Djokovic has more chances to win, although the battle should be intense. I'll bet on a total of more than 20.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.6
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
France vs Nigeria prediction Olympics 2024. Women Today, 11:15 France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 France Odds: 1.58 Nigeria Recommended MelBet
Sabah FK vs Maccabi Haifa prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 12:00 Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Sabah FK Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Haifa Bet now BetWinner
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 12:00 Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Polissya Zhytomyr Odds: 1.5 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now MelBet
FC Copenhagen vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.83 Bruno's Magpies Recommended MelBet
Elfsborg vs FC Sheriff prediction Europa League Qualification Today, 13:00 Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction Elfsborg Odds: 1.77 FC Sheriff Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 10:00 Conference League Qualification.
FC Astana
0
FC Milsami Orhei
0
45’ + 1
Llapi 0 - 0 Brondby IF Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Llapi
0
Brondby IF
0
2’
Urartu FC 0 - 0 Banik Ostrava Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Urartu FC
0
Banik Ostrava
0
3’
Ararat Armenia 0 - 0 Zimbru Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ararat Armenia
0
Zimbru
0
3’
Ordabasy Shymkent 0 - 1 FC Differdange 03 Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ordabasy Shymkent
0
FC Differdange 03
1
3’
NK Bravo - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
NK Bravo
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
11:00
AEK Larnaca - : - Paksi SE Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
AEK Larnaca
-
Paksi SE
-
12:00
Tobol Kostanay - : - FC St. Gallen Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Tobol Kostanay
-
FC St. Gallen
-
12:00
Pafos FC - : - Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Pafos FC
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
12:00
FCI Levadia - : - Osijek Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
FCI Levadia
-
Osijek
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:42 West Ham and Man United can't agree on price for Wan-Bissaka Olympic Games News Today, 10:42 Alcaraz became the first semi-finalist in the Olympic tournament Football news Today, 10:30 The transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star to a top Italian club is under threat Boxing News Today, 10:23 Former Dubois opponent believes Daniel can "light off Joshua" Football news Today, 10:13 Villarreal has said whether they will look to replace Sorloth amid rumours of his move to Atletico Olympic Games News Today, 10:05 Turkish shooter wins Olympic silver and becomes an internet star thanks to his style Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:43 SHOCK. A boxing fight between a transgender and a woman at the Olympics lasted only 46 seconds Football news Today, 09:23 Liverpool could include their defender in the Gordon deal Olympic Games News Today, 09:20 EMERGENCY. The Slovak cycling team was robbed at the Olympic Village near Paris
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction Football Today Silkeborg can win at home! Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction Football Today The Turks will record their second win in a row! Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction Football Today Braga will win again! Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Braga Prediction Football Today Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024