Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

In the first round of Roland Garros, a match between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert will take place. The match will be held in Paris on Monday, May 27th. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their predictions for this match.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has not been impressive in the current season and seems to be gradually declining in terms of results. Despite this, the Serbian continues to hold the top spot in the world rankings.

In 2024, Novak has yet to win a single tournament, with his best performance on clay being in Monte Carlo, where he lost to Ruud in the semifinals. In Geneva, the Serbian reached the same stage, and his defeat to Tomas Machac was a major upset.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Herbert is not considered a top player and has long passed the peak of his career. Currently, the Frenchman is positioned in the middle of the second hundred, with his best results coming in doubles, having won all Grand Slam tournaments.

This season, Pierre-Hugues can boast of several finals in lower-tier Challengers, including a victory in Quimper, France, in January.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

This season, Djokovic has already lost five out of 17 matches.

Herbert has secured only one victory in his last eight matches.

The only meeting between the players took place in 2013, where Novak confidently won in two sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert Prediction

Djokovic's motivation will be high, so there is no doubt about his victory. I believe Novak will achieve a win in three sets, and I predict the total number of games will be over 27.