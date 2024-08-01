RU RU
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction Photo: https://www.reuters.com/ Author - Christian Hartmann
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 13:00 Novak Djokovic - Lorenzo Musetti
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
Lorenzo Musetti Lorenzo Musetti
The Olympic tennis tournament has already reached the decisive stages, the men's semifinals will be held on August 2, and Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will meet in one of them. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

Novak Djokovic

The legendary Serbian tennis player came to Paris to fulfill a dream, he has never been an Olympic champion. Djokovic has everything on track so far, he has already reached the semifinals and looked confident.

Novak has not had any special problems so far, he defeated Ebden 6:0, 6:1, and he passed Nadal with confidence - 6:1, 6:4. In the third round he defeated Koepfer 7:5, 6:3, there were some difficulties with Tsitsipas, although he managed to avoid the third set - 6:3, 7:6, in the second game Djokovic got back from 0:4, and also won three sets. The opponent in the semifinals is not easy, but quite passable.

Lorenzo Musetti

The Italian is not looking stable this season, he had a couple of finals at not the strongest tournaments, and the main achievement is the Wimbledon semifinal. Getting to the semifinals at the Olympics is a significant achievement, it was not expected from Musetti, the athlete is ranked 16th in the world rankings, he is 22 years old.

At this tournament, the tennis player has not yet given a set, defeated such opponents as: Monfils - 6:1, 6:4, Navone - 7:6, 6:3, Fritz - 6:4, 7:5, Zverev - 7:5, 7:5. Musetti is close to a medal, but now he is thinking how to beat the world tennis legend.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In head-to-head meetings Djokovic dominates - 6:1, if we take only matches on the ground, here the score is 3:1 in favor of the Serb.
  • Djokovic has won 14 out of 17 matches this year on court, while Musetti has 17 wins in 26 encounters.
  • Odds for the match look like this: W1 - 1.4, W2 - 3.1.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Prediction

In the classic confrontation of experience and youth, bookmakers favor the star Djokovic. It is not difficult to notice that at the later stages of this tournament there were no passing matches, I expect something similar in this pair, so I bet on a total of more than 21.5 games.

