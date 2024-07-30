Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 17,5 Odds: 1.69 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On July 30, the Paris Olympics will once again feature many sporting events, including men's singles tennis. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for the match Novak Djokovic - Dominik Koepfer.

Novak Djokovic

For “Nole” the Olympics is the only big tournament he has never won in his career, everyone realizes that this is the last chance for the Serb to take the “gold”, previously he was a “bronze” medalist back in 2008 in Beijing. Djokovic is getting older, it's normal, the generation of the “big three” has already disintegrated, there are literally a couple of years left to watch them play.

This year the athlete doesn't even have any tournaments won, although at the last Wimbledon he played in the final, and at other majors he reached the late stages. Now Djokovic is 37 years old, he is the second racket of the world and the record holder in the number of slams won. At this tournament so far no problems, in the first round defeated Ebden - 6:0, 6:1, and in the second played with Nadal himself, but the Spaniard is not the same, so he managed to win confidently 6:1, 6:4.

Dominik Koepfer

There is not much to say about the German tennis player, he has not had a bright career, and the athlete is already 30 years old. In the world ranking Koepfer is ranked 70th, which corresponds to the level of a strong middle-ranked player. The tennis player had no significant successes this year, the tournament he won in Canberra was a Challenger.

Getting to the third round of the Olympics can already be considered a good result, Koepfer wins his matches in two sets, first he beat Raonic with great difficulty - 6:7, 7:6, 7:6, and then passed the Italian Arnaldi - 3:6, 6:2, 6:1. Miracles happen at such tournaments, but no one expects a sensation from the German.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals played each other only once, it was four years ago at the tournament in Rome, then Kepfer lost in a decent fight - 3:6, 6:4, 3:6.

Djokovic has won 12 matches out of 15 on the ground this season, Koepfer has 6 wins in 14 meetings.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1.03, W2 - 14.25.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer Prediction

No one doubts the victory of Djokovic, the main question is whether it will be quick and easy. Koepfer can impose a struggle, after all, he is an experienced player, on the ground he is not impressive this year. I'll risk betting on a total of more than 17.5 games, the German is able to resist.