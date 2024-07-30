RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer prediction Photo: https://www.dazn.com/ Author unknown
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 06:00 Novak Djokovic - Dominik Koepfer
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Dominik Koepfer Dominik Koepfer
Prediction on game Total over 17,5
Odds: 1.69

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On July 30, the Paris Olympics will once again feature many sporting events, including men's singles tennis. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for the match Novak Djokovic - Dominik Koepfer.

Novak Djokovic

For “Nole” the Olympics is the only big tournament he has never won in his career, everyone realizes that this is the last chance for the Serb to take the “gold”, previously he was a “bronze” medalist back in 2008 in Beijing. Djokovic is getting older, it's normal, the generation of the “big three” has already disintegrated, there are literally a couple of years left to watch them play.

This year the athlete doesn't even have any tournaments won, although at the last Wimbledon he played in the final, and at other majors he reached the late stages. Now Djokovic is 37 years old, he is the second racket of the world and the record holder in the number of slams won. At this tournament so far no problems, in the first round defeated Ebden - 6:0, 6:1, and in the second played with Nadal himself, but the Spaniard is not the same, so he managed to win confidently 6:1, 6:4.

Dominik Koepfer

There is not much to say about the German tennis player, he has not had a bright career, and the athlete is already 30 years old. In the world ranking Koepfer is ranked 70th, which corresponds to the level of a strong middle-ranked player. The tennis player had no significant successes this year, the tournament he won in Canberra was a Challenger.

Getting to the third round of the Olympics can already be considered a good result, Koepfer wins his matches in two sets, first he beat Raonic with great difficulty - 6:7, 7:6, 7:6, and then passed the Italian Arnaldi - 3:6, 6:2, 6:1. Miracles happen at such tournaments, but no one expects a sensation from the German.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals played each other only once, it was four years ago at the tournament in Rome, then Kepfer lost in a decent fight - 3:6, 6:4, 3:6.
  • Djokovic has won 12 matches out of 15 on the ground this season, Koepfer has 6 wins in 14 meetings.
  • Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1.03, W2 - 14.25.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominik Koepfer Prediction

No one doubts the victory of Djokovic, the main question is whether it will be quick and easy. Koepfer can impose a struggle, after all, he is an experienced player, on the ground he is not impressive this year. I'll risk betting on a total of more than 17.5 games, the German is able to resist.

Prediction on game Total over 17,5
Odds: 1.69

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
9’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
9’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
9’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024