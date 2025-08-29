RU RU ES ES FR FR
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction Photo: https://edition.cnn.com/ Author - Tiziana Fabi
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
US Open Today, 19:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Cameron Norrie Cameron Norrie
Among the third-round matches at the US Open, the clash between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie stands out as one to watch. Here’s my take on the best bet for their head-to-head showdown.

Novak Djokovic

Nole’s career has been nothing short of spectacular—24 Grand Slam titles, and last year he finally claimed Olympic gold. The Serbian legend has set numerous records that will be tough to break, including four US Open trophies.

At this tournament, Djokovic has already taken down two Americans. First, he dispatched Lerner Tien—6:1, 7:6, 6:2. Next, he ousted Zachary Schweda—6:7, 6:3, 6:3, 6:1. So far, the Serbian has faced little resistance, even though he did drop a set. This season, he’s reached at least the semifinals at all three majors.

Cameron Norrie

The British player is considered a solid middleweight—he once cracked the top 10, though he’s never made a deep run at the majors. His best US Open showing was a fourth-round finish. Now 30 years old, Norrie sits 35th in the world rankings—14 spots higher than at the start of the year.

His best tournament this season was Wimbledon, where he reached the quarterfinals. He also made the fourth round at Roland Garros and the semifinals in Geneva. Even reaching the third round here at the US Open is a solid result—no one expected a major breakthrough.

Match facts

  • Djokovic has claimed 14 wins in 19 matches on hard courts this season.

  • Norrie has managed just 11 wins in 23 hard-court matches this year.

  • The odds for this matchup: Djokovic win – 1.07, Norrie win – 9.26.

Head-to-head

These opponents know each other well, having faced off six times—and Djokovic has won every encounter. Their most recent meeting came at this year’s Roland Garros, where the Serbian cruised to a straight-sets victory.

Prediction

Nole is a heavy favorite here, facing an opponent whose style suits him well, so he shouldn’t have any trouble progressing to the next round. I don’t see the Brit posing much of a threat to Djokovic. A logical bet is on the Serbian to cover the -6.5 game handicap.

