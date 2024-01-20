Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-8,5) Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the fourth round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Adrian Mannarino. The forecast for the match between these adversaries has been formulated by our experts.

Novak Djokovic

"Nole" is marching towards another title. It cannot be asserted that he effortlessly dispatches everyone in his path, as he managed to overcome Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Alexei Popyrin in four sets each. To advance past the Argentinean, Juan Ignacio Londero, Djokovic needed only three sets. Djokovic is set on securing yet another title; no other motivation can exist for the current world number one. At 36 years old, the Serb is significantly older than his primary competitors. However, his elevated level of skill and ample physical preparedness still allow him to contend for trophies.

Adrian Mannarino

The French tennis player has consistently been considered a decent middle-of-the-pack player, maintaining a position in the top 100 for over 10 years, spending most of that time within the top 50. When asked about the secret to his success, having won three ATP titles after the age of 34 (two before that), Mannarino humorously attributed it to starting to drink tequila. The athlete is indeed experiencing a second wind at 35 years old, having defeated Stan Wawrinka, Gianluca Mager, and Karen Khachanov in this tournament, requiring five sets on each occasion. Mannarino currently holds the 19th spot in the world rankings.

Head-to-head history

The tennis players have crossed paths four times, with Djokovic emerging victorious on each occasion. The most recent match occurred in 2018, with three encounters played on grass and one on a hard court.

Match prediction for Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino

A victory for the Frenchman in this encounter is viewed almost as a miracle. Djokovic is stronger and shouldn't encounter significant challenges. Mannarino will face physical difficulties, given the backdrop of three five-set matches, so we do not anticipate substantial resistance from him. We recommend placing a bet on Djokovic's success with a handicap of -8.5 games.