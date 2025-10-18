Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.93 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League, City Ground will host a clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea—a showdown that promises tension and unpredictability.

See also: Yemen vs Brunei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Match facts and head-to-head history:

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last 9 matches.

Chelsea have won 3 of their last 5 games.

Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Nottingham Forest - 1 win, draws - 2, Chelsea - 2 wins.

Nottingham Forest have conceded 12 goals in their first 7 Premier League matches this season.

Chelsea have scored 13 goals in their opening 7 Premier League matches this season.

Match preview:

The hosts have had an inconsistent start to the season, alternating between inspired performances and lackluster displays. The team is still searching for balance between attack and defense, and frequent issues with finishing have cost Forest crucial points. However, Ange Postecoglou's men traditionally improve at home—buoyed by the passionate crowd and high pressing, they can challenge even the league’s elite on their own turf.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are gradually building momentum. After a stuttering start, the Blues have improved their attacking interplay, with key players beginning to show their quality. Still, they remain vulnerable away from home—especially against opponents capable of rapid transitions from defense to attack.

Probable lineups:

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Jair, Milenkovic, Morato, Savona, Yates, Anderson, Williams, Gibbs-White, Wood, Ndoye.

Sels, Jair, Milenkovic, Morato, Savona, Yates, Anderson, Williams, Gibbs-White, Wood, Ndoye. Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gusto, Fernandez, Garnacho, J.Pedro.

Match prediction:

Chelsea arrive in good shape and are steadily finding their best form. Enzo Maresca’s side have started to display greater cohesion in attack, with new leaders growing ever more confident on the pitch. Moreover, the quality and depth of the Londoners’ squad are significantly superior to Nottingham Forest’s options.

The hosts will surely look to play aggressively with the backing of their fans, but Chelsea’s recent consistency and their ability to control the tempo could prove decisive.

Prediction: Chelsea win.