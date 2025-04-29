RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 1, 2025

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 1, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction Photo: https://x.com/NFFC/Author unknownn
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
English Premier League 01 may 2025, 14:30 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
-
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Brentford Brentford
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 1, 2025, the 34th round of the English Premier League will feature a match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The game will take place on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Let's consider a bet on the scoring potential of this match.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham is having a good season and continues to fight for a place in the Champions League, although recent results have raised concerns among fans. The team has lost three of its last four matches in all competitions, falling to Aston Villa 1-2 and Everton 0-1, only recently breaking the losing streak with an away victory over Tottenham 2-1.

Over the weekend, Nottingham faced Manchester City in the FA Cup and lost 0-2, although they played well and created many chances. Now, having exited the cup, the team can focus solely on the Premier League and the upcoming battle for the top 5.

At home, Forest performs confidently: 9 wins in 16 matches, 4 draws, and only 3 losses. Head-to-head encounters with Brentford have not been the best — only one win in the last five matches. That victory came in the first round of the current season when Forest defeated the opponent away with a score of 2-0.

Brentford

Brentford is in 11th place in the standings with 46 points. A victory would not lift the team higher, but it would significantly reduce the gap from the nearest competitors fighting for European cups. Brentford has been performing well in recent rounds: the team is unbeaten in three consecutive matches, despite a challenging schedule. They recorded draws with Arsenal 1-1 and Chelsea 0-0, as well as a convincing victory over Brighton 4-2.

Thomas Frank's side is confident in attack, averaging 1.7 goals per game. In four of the last five matches, both teams scored. The team has collected 8 points in five rounds, losing only once — away to Newcastle 1-2. On the road, Brentford plays boldly, does not shy away from open football, and can create dangerous chances against any opponent.

The head-to-head history also favors Brentford: in the last three away matches against Nottingham Forest, the team has not lost — two draws and one win.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of its last 4 matches.
  • Nottingham Forest conceded first in 3 of its last 4 matches.
  • Brentford is unbeaten in 4 of its last 5 matches.
  • Both teams scored in 4 of Brentford's last 5 matches.
  • Brentford is unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches against Nottingham.
  • Both teams scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches between the teams.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Toffolo, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.
  • Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Nørgaard, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match prediction Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

The head-to-head history between the teams in the last five matches shows that games between these opponents are interesting and delight fans with goals. In the last 4 out of 5 head-to-head encounters, both teams scored. In three of these matches, the total was over 2.5. Brentford, playing attacking football, continues to please with spectacular matches, while Nottingham Forest, striving to maintain their chances for a European spot, will be motivated to win. Considering the playing style of both teams and the importance of points for both sides, an open and eventful match can be expected. My bet for this match is a total of over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone ENPPI Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1Win
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.63 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:30 Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Paris Basketball Odds: 1.82 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Indiana Pacers Odds: 1.74 Milwaukee Bucks Bet now 1Win
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Recommended Melbet
Newell's Old Boys vs Huracan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 2.05 Huracan Bet now 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Bet now 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.55 Los Angeles Clippers Recommended 22Bet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:19 Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real Football news Today, 06:56 Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United Football news Today, 06:55 Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation Football news Today, 06:31 Rüdiger to miss two months. It's not about suspension NFL News Today, 06:29 Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl champions ceremony Football news Today, 06:24 Tottenham sets price for Porro amid Manchester City interest Basketball news Today, 06:00 Cleveland sets multiple NBA playoff records in game against Miami Lifestyle Today, 05:57 Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina Football news Today, 05:48 Man City fans wrote a letter to Guardiola. What are they demanding? Lifestyle Today, 05:37 Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores