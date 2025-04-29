Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 1, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 1, 2025, the 34th round of the English Premier League will feature a match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The game will take place on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Let's consider a bet on the scoring potential of this match.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham is having a good season and continues to fight for a place in the Champions League, although recent results have raised concerns among fans. The team has lost three of its last four matches in all competitions, falling to Aston Villa 1-2 and Everton 0-1, only recently breaking the losing streak with an away victory over Tottenham 2-1.

Over the weekend, Nottingham faced Manchester City in the FA Cup and lost 0-2, although they played well and created many chances. Now, having exited the cup, the team can focus solely on the Premier League and the upcoming battle for the top 5.

At home, Forest performs confidently: 9 wins in 16 matches, 4 draws, and only 3 losses. Head-to-head encounters with Brentford have not been the best — only one win in the last five matches. That victory came in the first round of the current season when Forest defeated the opponent away with a score of 2-0.

Brentford

Brentford is in 11th place in the standings with 46 points. A victory would not lift the team higher, but it would significantly reduce the gap from the nearest competitors fighting for European cups. Brentford has been performing well in recent rounds: the team is unbeaten in three consecutive matches, despite a challenging schedule. They recorded draws with Arsenal 1-1 and Chelsea 0-0, as well as a convincing victory over Brighton 4-2.

Thomas Frank's side is confident in attack, averaging 1.7 goals per game. In four of the last five matches, both teams scored. The team has collected 8 points in five rounds, losing only once — away to Newcastle 1-2. On the road, Brentford plays boldly, does not shy away from open football, and can create dangerous chances against any opponent.

The head-to-head history also favors Brentford: in the last three away matches against Nottingham Forest, the team has not lost — two draws and one win.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of its last 4 matches.

Nottingham Forest conceded first in 3 of its last 4 matches.

Brentford is unbeaten in 4 of its last 5 matches.

Both teams scored in 4 of Brentford's last 5 matches.

Brentford is unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches against Nottingham.

Both teams scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches between the teams.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Toffolo, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Sels, Toffolo, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood. Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Nørgaard, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Match prediction Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

The head-to-head history between the teams in the last five matches shows that games between these opponents are interesting and delight fans with goals. In the last 4 out of 5 head-to-head encounters, both teams scored. In three of these matches, the total was over 2.5. Brentford, playing attacking football, continues to please with spectacular matches, while Nottingham Forest, striving to maintain their chances for a European spot, will be motivated to win. Considering the playing style of both teams and the importance of points for both sides, an open and eventful match can be expected. My bet for this match is a total of over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.83.