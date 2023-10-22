Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Norwich will host Middlesbrough as part of the 13th round of the English Championship. The match will take place at Carrow Road on October 24 and will start at 20:45 CET.

Norwich



Currently, the club is in the 7th place in the standings. Norwich City has got 17 points and is one of the most productive teams of the new season.

Taking into account 12 matches, Norwich City scored 23 goals, but it conceded 22 times, which is also quite a lot for the representatives of the leading group.

The performance of Norwich City in the new season pleases the fans’ eyes, because the footballers are not shy about attacking a lot (although they are often punished for this).

Middlesbrough



The last time the team played in the Premier League was in the season of 2016/2017. Generally speaking, it was a strong middle peasant and competed in European competitions under the leadership of Steve McClaren in the early 2000s. Middlesbrough also had another interesting coach at that time – the team was being led by Gareth Southgate, who is the current mentor of the England national team, for several years.

“Boro” fought for promotion until the end of the previous season. It finished in the 4th position in the championship and lost to Coventry in the semi-final confrontation of the play-offs.

To tell the truth, the beginning of the current season is really bad. However, the team is gradually coming to its senses and has already risen to the 13th place in the standings. It is only 2 points away from the play-off zone.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



• Norwich has lost 2 out of 3 previous matches at the home arena.

• Middlesbrough has already won 3 games in a row.

• Norwich has not beaten Middlesbrough on the native field for 5 years.

Prediction



The opponents are trying to demonstrate spectacular, attacking football – that is why my bet is on “both teams to score: yes”

