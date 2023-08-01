RU RU
Norwich vs Hull City predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023

Championship England 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Norwich - Hull
England, Norwich, Carrow Road
On August 5, Carrow Road (Norwich) will host the match of the 1st round of the Championship of England, in which Norwich will compete with Hull City. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Norwich


The club, being under the rule of Daniel Farke, confirmed its longstanding status of the so-called “football elevator”, winning the right to be promoted to the Premier League twice in a row. Obviously fearing one more relegation, the management fired the German specialist. Still, it got even worse: the team didn’t avoid relegation from the Premier League, and “the Canaries” actually failed the previous season at the lower level they were used to. As a result, the bosses decided to repeat the trick that had worked before and called the former coach’s fellow countryman, David Wagner, fortunately, he had sensationally raised weaker Huddersfield to the elite division. The German mentor came to the new project in the winter and achieved modest results in the form of a final 13th place. He has not been removed so far, but it is clear that the management is waiting for the return of the status of the Championship leader. It is reasonable to mention that the higher mentioned task will have to be achieved without the long-term leader of the attacks, Teemu Pukki. The Finnish footballer, who reached 10+7 in 33 matches of the previous season, is already scoring for Minnesota in the MLS.

Hull City


The team is remembered by many for the fact that Leonid Slutsky tried to reveal himself as its mentor. Still, it turned out that “Russian Mourinho” is clearly inferior, and not only to the Portuguese “original”. However, the ambitious club, which had recently played in the Premier League, flew out of the Championship later. And, having returned, it was fighting for survival. Once Arveladze retained the so-called “registration”, but the owners from Turkey got rid of the Georgian specialist, who could not balance the game of the wards in the new championship, at the beginning of the previous season. As a result, he was replaced by Liam Rosenior, who had recently ended his career as a football player, and the team managed to “climb” to a safe 15th place under his rule.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs exchanged home victories, which were characterized by spectacular performance, in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that “the Canaries”, playing in their “lair”, are too tough for these “Tigers”. Thus, we recommend betting that the hosts will start the new championship with a victory on the native field (odd: 1.666).

