Norwich vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 5, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 15th round of the Championship will feature a confrontation between Norwich and Blackburn. The upcoming match between two teams separated by two points is of particular interest.

"Norwich"

Norwich are in 17th place in the league table after 14 games played. The team has 17 points, but has a negative balance of goals scored/conceded (25:27). In their last match, the Canaries suffered a 1-3 defeat away to Sunderland, leading to five matches without a win.

"Blackburn"

After 14 games played, Blackburn is in 12th place in the standings with 19 points. The team has a negative balance of 20 goals scored and 23 goals conceded. In the last championship match, Blackburn was defeated at home by Swansea with a score of 0:1, and in the 1/8 finals of the English League Cup they lost to Chelsea with a score of 0:2.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Bookmakers consider Norwich to be favorites in the match. Interestingly, Norwich have failed to win their last five matches, suffering four defeats. At the same time, Blackburn lost their last two matches with a total score of 0:3.

The teams met twice last season and both times the visiting team won with a score of 0:2.

I believe that the home team, aiming to return to the elite division of football in England, must do well in the upcoming match. They have been playing in the Championship for several years and really want to return to the Premier League. I want to bet on the match total over 2.5 for odds of 1.65.