Prediction on game Win Norwich Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 16, in the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Norwich City will meet Stoke City. The teams have started the new season with varying degrees of success and want to compete for the all-important three points in head-to-head competition.

Norwich City

Currently the team is in fifth place in the standings. At the moment, Norwich City has ten points and the team is the most productive in the new season.

In five matches, Norwich City scored 14 goals and this is the best result in the Championship. At the same time, the team conceded eight times, which is also quite a lot for representatives of the top six.

Norwich City's performance in the new season pleases the fans' eyes, because the players are not shy about attacking a lot, although they are often punished for this.

Stoke City

Unlike their rivals, things are not going so brightly for Stoke City. After five rounds of the championship, the team is in 16th place in the standings and has six points.

In five games, Stoke City won two and lost three. In total, the team scored five goals and conceded six times, which indicates the low performance of matches involving Stoke City.

Apparently, the team has no task to break into the elite of English football and this season it will try to gain a foothold in the middle of the Championship standings.

Match forecast

Here the home team is the obvious favorite, offering a good odds of 1.90 for their victory. I will take advantage of the gift from the bookmakers and bet on this outcome.