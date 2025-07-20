RU RU ES ES FR FR
Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction facebook.com/noah.footballclub
22 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Abovyan, Abovyan City Stadium
Review
On Saturday, July 22, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Noah will host Ferencváros. I’m offering a bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Noah are making their absolute debut in the Champions League.
  • Ferencváros haven’t reached the main stage of the Champions League since 2020.
  • Ferencváros have lost just 1 of their last 16 official matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Match preview

Noah is a very young football club, founded only in 2017, but they have rapidly burst into the elite of Armenian football. Last season, they went all the way to win the Armenian championship, finishing nine points ahead of Ararat-Armenia. Moreover, Noah became the first Armenian club in history to reach the main stage of a European competition, qualifying for the Conference League.

Noah’s first Champions League opponent was Montenegro’s Budućnost. In the home game, Noah completely dominated their rivals but managed only a 1-0 victory. In the away leg, the Armenians led 2-0 but let their advantage slip, conceding two late goals. Still, that was enough to see them through to the next round.

Ferencváros are absolute dominators in Hungary, having won seven consecutive league titles. However, last season the title race was fierce, as “Fradi” edged out Puskás Akadémia by just three points. Lately, the team has also enjoyed some success on the European stage.

Robbie Keane’s side had an excellent preseason, winning all three of their friendly matches. Ferencváros are also conducting an impressive transfer campaign, already signing seven new players. The standout additions are midfielder Cadu from Viktoria Plzeň and centre-back Thun Remaekers from Mechelen.

Probable lineups

  • Noah: Chančarević, Sualeh, Silva, Muradyan, Ferreira, Eteki, Grgić, Boakye, Sangaré, Omar, Gregorio
  • Ferencváros: Dibusz, Ramírez, Gartenmann, Cissé, Szalai, Maia, Keita, Makrekis, Tóth, Pešić, Joseph

Noah vs Ferencváros match prediction

The Hungarians are clear favorites in this clash, but Noah’s attacking play is impressive. I’m betting that both teams will find the net in this match.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
