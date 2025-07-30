RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025

Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nomme JK Kalju vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Nomme JK Kalju
31 july 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Tallinn, Kadriorg staadion
St. Patrick's Athletic
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win St. Patrick's Athletic
Odds: 1.78
One of the ties in the second qualifying round of the Conference League takes place on Thursday in Tallinn, where Estonian side Nõmme Kalju will host Ireland’s St Patrick’s. Here’s my take on the outcome of this clash, factoring in the balance of power after the first leg and the hosts’ squad situation.

Match preview

The Estonian club had a disappointing first leg in Ireland, falling 0-1 with the decisive goal conceded in the 90th minute. But the real blow came from two red cards: the team lost holding midfielder Rommy Siht and defender Daniil Mashchenko, which further weakens an already shaky backline.

Despite a respectable showing in the previous round against Albania’s Partizani—where Kalju advanced only after extra time—this match promises to be even tougher. Kalju’s domestic league form has been inconsistent, leaving them just 4th in the standings. And while they thrashed their league opponents 6-2 right before the first leg, they struggle against more organized sides.

The Irish visitors are pragmatic and efficient—unbeaten in their last six matches and, impressively, keeping clean sheets in each of their last four. St Patrick’s comfortably dispatched Lithuania’s Hegelmann (3-0 on aggregate) and, in the first meeting with Kalju, ground out a narrow win thanks to a late Forrester strike.

On the road, the "Saints" are just as solid, holding their last two league opponents to goalless draws. Their overall organization, fitness, and mental resilience suggest they should see out the job calmly in Estonia.

Probable lineups

  • Nõmme Kalju: Pavlov, Tarassenkov, Korre, Pokholuzhin, Tambedu, Musolitin, Patrikeevs, Liit, Ivanov, Mannilan
  • St Patrick’s: Anang, McClelland, Redmond, Grivosti, McLoughlin, Livie, Lennon, Baggley, Power, Melia, Elbouzedi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • St Patrick’s won the first leg 1-0 with a 90th-minute goal.
  • Nõmme Kalju finished that game with nine men after two red cards.
  • The Irish side have not conceded in their last four games, winning each one.

Prediction

St Patrick’s are the more organized and experienced side, while Kalju are dealing with the loss of key players. The Irish know how to manage a result and are likely to calmly convert their advantage. Given the form and the stats, backing St Patrick’s to win looks the most logical bet for this match.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
