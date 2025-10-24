Prediction on game Win Kano Pillars Odds: 2.01 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Kano Pillars are set to face Niger Tornadoes in an exciting Round 10 fixture of the Nigeria Premier League at the Sani Abacha Stadium. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM (Nigerian time). Can Babaganaru inspire a home win?

Kano Pillars Form Analysis

Kano Pillars are looking to end a two-game winless streak in the Premier League, and fans will be hoping that the swift appointment of Babaganaru as the new technical adviser can ignite a positive run of form. Before his arrival, the team had only managed two wins from their opening eight league matches. Last weekend, Kano Pillars suffered their third defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Barau on matchday nine. However, despite their recent poor run of form, Kano Pillars have remained unbeaten at home so far this season, securing two wins and two draws on their own turf.

Niger Tornadoes Form Analysis

Niger Tornadoes head into this weekend’s match on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, which includes one win and two draws. Last weekend, they secured their fourth victory of the season with a dominant 4-0 triumph over Plateau United at the Bako Kontagora Stadium. In their last five matches, the team has recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat. However, they have managed only one clean sheet during this period, highlighting some defensive vulnerabilities. This season, they are still chasing their first away win, having failed to win in their last four league outings on the road.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Kano Pillars have remained undefeated on their home soil this season.

Kano Pillars have scored in each of their home games this season.

Niger Tornadoes are winless in their last four away matches.

Niger Tornadoes have lost three of their last four away matches.

Niger Tornadoes have conceded in each of their away matches this season.

Prediction

Given their current form and impressive home record, Kano Pillars enter this game as clear favourites. They have been a formidable force on their own turf, remaining unbeaten at home so far this season. My prediction: a win for the home team.