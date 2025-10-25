Prediction on game Win Abia Warriors Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Abia Warriors host Barau at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2025, in round ten of the Nigeria Premier League. The Warriors will be looking to extend their impressive unbeaten home record as they continue their push up the table. Meanwhile, Barau are fighting to move away from the relegation zone and will be desperate to pick up valuable points on the road.

Abia Warriors Form Analysis

Abia Warriors have shown mixed form in the Nigeria Premier League recently, winning three of their last five matches but losing the other two. Their most recent setback came in a 2-0 defeat to Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, which was their fourth loss of the season. That result saw the Warriors drop to third place in the standings with 15 points, four behind league leaders Nasarawa United.

Despite that defeat, Abia Warriors have been outstanding at home this season. They remain unbeaten at the Umuahia Township Stadium, where they have recorded four wins and one draw so far in the campaign.

Barau Form Analysis

Since earning promotion to the Nigeria Premier League, Barau have struggled to find consistency, managing just two wins so far this season. Last weekend, they showed great resilience by coming from a goal down to defeat Kano Pillars away from home. A penalty from Nura in the 52nd minute leveled the score before Chukwudi sealed all three crucial points for Barau.

Defensively, the team has found it difficult to adapt to top-flight football, keeping only one clean sheet this season. However, Barau have shown glimpses of promise on the road, securing a 3-1 win against Kun Khalifa on matchday six while losing their other three away matches.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Abia Warriors have won three of their last five league matches.

The Warriors have remained undefeated at home this season.

Barau has only won two games this season.

Barau has lost three of their last four away matches.

Prediction

Given their current form and impressive home record, the Warriors enter this game as clear favorites. They have been a formidable force on their own turf, remaining unbeaten at home so far this season. My prediction: a win for the home team.