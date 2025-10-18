ES ES FR FR
Nigeria Premier Football League: Shooting Stars SC vs Abia Warriors Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Shooting Stars SC will welcome Abia Warriors to the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, for round 9 of the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday, 19th October 2025. The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games, while the visitors have won three of their last four games. Who will win?

Shooting Stars SC Form Analysis

Shooting Stars secured a valuable 1-1 draw in their last game against Kano Pillars, with Adam Mustapha scoring the equaliser in the 94th minute. The scene of the game resorted into violence, leading the league’s management to sanction the hosts with a stadium ban and fines. Nevertheless, the Oluyole Warriors are back in Ibadan, and the passionate fans are sitting at the Adamasingba stadium. The Ibadan-based team started the season winless in their first four games, and the fans were already doubting the capability of the coach, but they have since remained unbeaten in their last four games, with three wins and a draw. They sit fifth on the table with 12 points in eight games.

3Sc have no new major injuries, with Alex Aghahowa and Desmond Ojietefian possibly returning soon. Coach Nurudeen Aweroro will decide if Austin Onyemaechi debuts. CHAN Eagles goalkeeper, Mustapha Lawal, is expected to retain his place in between the sticks, supported by defenders Ghali Falke and Ikouwem Utin. Ayobami Junior ‘Agba’ anchors the midfield, providing offensive support for the attack, featuring Sodiq Ibrahim, Promise Awosanmi, Ismail Ayodele, and Agba’a Mustapha.

Abia Warriors Form Analysis

Abia Warriors bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors in their last game. Prior to the win, they had suffered a 2-0 loss to Enugu Rangers. Head coach of the team, Imama Amapakabo, is renowned for his exceptional counterattack plan that is capable of dealing with 3SC in this game. But the team will need to work on their defence against a side like Shooting Stars that can score even in the nick of time. They sit second on the table with 15 points in eight games, scoring seven goals and conceding four.

Okiemute Odah returns to Ibadan after leaving the club two seasons ago. It is going to be a homecoming for the veteran goalkeeper. Fatai Abdullahi will be a player to watch in the quad position, providing both defensive cover for the defenders and attacking support for the attack. Sunday, Megwo and Kunle Adeleke are expected to operate in the attacking midfield role in support of Suraj Lawal and Chukwuemeka Obioma up front.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Shooting Stars are unbeaten in their last four games.

  • Since losing their first game to Bayelsa United in Matchday one, 3SC are unbeaten at home.

  • Shooting have scored in the 94th minute of their last two games.

  • Shooting Stars have scored in six of their eight games this season.

  • Abia Warriors have lost four of their five games on the road this season.

  • Abia Warriors have failed to score in four of their five games on the road this season.

  • Abia Warriors have conceded in four of their five games on the road this season.

Prediction

Sunday's match features second-place Abia Warriors against fifth-place 3SC, both vying for top-half standing, so no doubt the game is going to be highly competitive. However, we believe the hosts have paid their dues to secure a win in this game, and a win will increase their chances of challenging for the title. Not only that, but Abia Warriors have not been performing well on the road. While we don’t expect a walk in the park for the hosts, we believe they will find a way to ink out a win at one point or another in the game.

