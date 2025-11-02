Prediction on game Win Shooting Stars Odds: 1.37 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Shooting Stars will take on Kastina United as part of round 11 of the Nigeria Premier League at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. Can the home side maintain their unbeaten streak at home, or will the away side defy expectations?

Shooting Stars SC Form Analysis

Shooting Stars suffered a major setback on Wednesday in Round 10 of the Nigeria Premier League, falling 2-0 to Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium. The defeat ended their five-match unbeaten streak. Two first-half goals from Abdullahi Usman, who opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Jonathan Mairiga, who added another in the 42nd minute, sealed the result in favor of the home side.

However, Shooting Stars will now look to bounce back at the Lekan Salami Stadium, where they have won their last three matches and remain unbeaten in four. The Oluyole Warriors currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, level on points with their upcoming opponents, and just three points off the top four.

Nasarawa United Form Analysis

Katsina United will head into this match with renewed confidence after bouncing back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kwara United by edging El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium. That victory means Katsina United have now recorded two wins in their last five matches, both coming on home soil.

However, their away form remains a major concern. The team has lost each of their last four away games, losing 1-0 to Abia Warriors, 2-0 to Nasarawa United, 1-0 to Rangers International, and most recently 1-0 on the road. This season, Katsina United have conceded at least one goal in every away fixture, which clearly shows their defensive struggles when playing away from home.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Shooting Stars SC have won their last 3 home Professional Football League games in a row

Katsina United have not managed to score a goal in their 4 most recent away matches in the Professional Football League

Katsina United have lost each of their last four away Premier League games in a row.

Katsina United have conceded at least one goal in every away match this season.

Prediction

Shooting Stars are favorites to win this game, given their impressive unbeaten record against Katsina United at the Lekan Salami Stadium. The Oluyole Warriors have been strong at home this season, winning their last three matches and remaining unbeaten in four. My prediction is a win for Shooting Stars.