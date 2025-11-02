ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Shooting Stars SC VS Katsina United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Shooting Stars SC VS Katsina United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Shooting Stars vs Katsina United prediction Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Shooting Stars SC VS Katsina United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) Today, 10:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Katsina United Katsina United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Shooting Stars
Odds: 1.37
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Shooting Stars will take on Kastina United as part of round 11 of the Nigeria Premier League at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. Can the home side maintain their unbeaten streak at home, or will the away side defy expectations?

Shooting Stars SC Form Analysis

Shooting Stars suffered a major setback on Wednesday in Round 10 of the Nigeria Premier League, falling 2-0 to Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium. The defeat ended their five-match unbeaten streak. Two first-half goals from Abdullahi Usman, who opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Jonathan Mairiga, who added another in the 42nd minute, sealed the result in favor of the home side.

However, Shooting Stars will now look to bounce back at the Lekan Salami Stadium, where they have won their last three matches and remain unbeaten in four. The Oluyole Warriors currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, level on points with their upcoming opponents, and just three points off the top four.

Nasarawa United Form Analysis

Katsina United will head into this match with renewed confidence after bouncing back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kwara United by edging El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium. That victory means Katsina United have now recorded two wins in their last five matches, both coming on home soil.

However, their away form remains a major concern. The team has lost each of their last four away games, losing 1-0 to Abia Warriors, 2-0 to Nasarawa United, 1-0 to Rangers International, and most recently 1-0 on the road. This season, Katsina United have conceded at least one goal in every away fixture, which clearly shows their defensive struggles when playing away from home.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Shooting Stars SC have won their last 3 home Professional Football League games in a row
  • Katsina United have not managed to score a goal in their 4 most recent away matches in the Professional Football League
  • Katsina United have lost each of their last four away Premier League games in a row.
  • Katsina United have conceded at least one goal in every away match this season.

Prediction

Shooting Stars are favorites to win this game, given their impressive unbeaten record against Katsina United at the Lekan Salami Stadium. The Oluyole Warriors have been strong at home this season, winning their last three matches and remaining unbeaten in four. My prediction is a win for Shooting Stars.

Prediction on game Win Shooting Stars
Odds: 1.37
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Recommended Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Ikorodu City vs Kun Khalifat prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Ikorodu City vs Kun Khalifat FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Ikorodu City Odds: 1.33 Kun Khalifat Bet now 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Pyramids vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.59 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended 1xBet
Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.6 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now Mostbet
Barau vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Barau Odds: 1.65 Wikki Tourist Bet now 1xBet
Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Bayelsa United Odds: 1.65 Plateau United Recommended Melbet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Bet now 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Bet now Melbet
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Enyimba Odds: 2 Kano Pillars Recommended Melbet
Lens vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Lens vs Lorient: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.5 Lorient Bet now Mostbet
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.88 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores