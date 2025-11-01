ES ES FR FR
Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Rivers United FC Rivers United FC
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Nasarawa United Nasarawa United
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes

Odds: 1.8
Odds: 1.8
League leaders Nasarawa United will be on the road this Sunday as they head to Port Harcourt to face Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Round 11 of the Nigeria Premier League.

Rivers United Form Analysis

Rivers United technical manager Finidi George will be disappointed after his team failed to build on their CAF Champions League momentum, settling for a frustrating goalless draw against Ikorodu City at home on Wednesday. Since the start of the Nigeria Premier League season, Rivers United have suffered just one defeat, a narrow 2-1 loss to Bayelsa United on Matchday 8.

However, their main concern this season has been in attack. The Port Harcourt side have struggled to find goals, failing to score more than once in any of their league matches so far. On the bright side, Rivers United have been solid at home, winning three of their last five league games and keeping four clean sheets during that run.

Nasarawa United Form Analysis

Premier League leaders Nasarawa United could not maintain their momentum as they suffered their second defeat of the season, bringing an end to an impressive five-match winning streak and a run of seven games unbeaten. The Solid Miners were completely outclassed in their clash with Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where Chidera Oparaocha opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Joseph Arumala doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

Despite the setback, Nasarawa United remain at the top of the Nigeria Premier League table with 19 points, four clear of second-placed Shooting Stars on 15. Their main concern, however, has been their away form, as they are winless in three of their last five matches on the road this season.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • The last meeting between the two sides saw River United win 2-1.
  • Each of the last five meetings between the two teams has produced both teams scoring.
  • Nasarawa United have only suffered two defeats this season.
  • Rivers United have won each of their home meetings with Nasarawa United.

Prediction

Considering the impressive rhythm of both teams finding the back of the net in each of their last five matches in all competitions. My prediction is BTTS (yes) with odds at 1.80

