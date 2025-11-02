Prediction on game Total over Odds: 1.33 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Ikorodu City will host Kun Khalifa on Sunday, October 22, in Round 11 of the Nigeria Premier Football League at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Can the Oga Boys continue their home unbeaten run?

Ikorodu City Form Analysis

Ikorodu City are enjoying an impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League, having lost only once since the start of the season and remaining undefeated in their last five matches. The Oga Boys were held to a goalless draw against Rivers United in their most recent outing, marking their sixth draw of the campaign. Their main challenge this season has been turning draws into wins, as they currently sit sixth in the league standings with 15 points from 10 games, just two points shy of the top spot. At home, the Oga Boys have been particularly strong, winning three of their five home games and remaining unbeaten in all their home fixtures this season.

Kun Khalifat FC Form Analysis

Kun Khalifat FC were denied a third consecutive win as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by struggling Bendel Insurance, with Uche Moses scoring a second-half equalizer. Despite their inconsistent form, the Pride of Imo State have shown a strong attacking presence, scoring in each of their last seven NPFL games, with six of those matches seeing both teams find the net. On the road, Kun Khalifat have remained unbeaten in their last two league matches, showing they are capable of producing a positive result against the Oga Boys.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Ikorodu have suffered only one defeat in the Nigeria Premier Football League this campaign.

The Oga Boyz have remained unbeaten in the last 5 matches.

Ikorodu City has remained undefeated at home this campaign.

This is the first meeting between the Ikorodu City and Kun Khalifa.

The Pride of Imo State have scored in each of their last seven games.

Prediction

The Oga Boys are the favorites heading into this match, thanks to their strong home form. However, the Pride of Imo State have shown a consistent attacking threat, scoring in each of their last seven NPFL games, with six of those matches seeing both teams score. Based on these trends, my prediction is over 1.5 goals.