RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Nice vs Toulouse. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Nice vs Toulouse. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nice vs Toulouse prediction @ogcnice / X
Nice
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
16 aug 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Toulouse
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 16 at 21:05 Central European Time, Nice will host Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera in the opening round of Ligue 1. Read on for a detailed look at both teams’ season debuts and what to expect from this clash.

See also: Rennes vs Marseille prediction and betting tips 15 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Nice, under the guidance of Franck Haise, who relies on disciplined defending and rapid transitions to attack, typically lines up in a 3-4-1-2 formation. The ageless Brazilian defender Dante remains a pillar at the back, Hicham Boudaoui orchestrates play in midfield, and Terem Moffi provides the main attacking threat. The left wing is a constant source of danger thanks to the pace and technical ability of the wide midfielders. Last season, Nice were a model of consistency at home and rarely allowed opponents to combine freely around their penalty area.

However, the start of this campaign has been disappointing. In the Champions League qualifiers, Nice lost both legs to Benfica (0-2, 0-2), dropping down to the Europa League. The team struggled for possession, failed to create enough chances, and ultimately exited Europe's top club competition on merit.

Toulouse, in recent years, have adopted an attacking philosophy, often deploying a 3-4-3 system focused on ball control and patient build-up play. They rely on speedy wingers and midfielders who can surge into the box. Set pieces are a real weapon for them—last season, Toulouse scored a significant portion of their goals from corners and free kicks. However, their defense has often been shaky, especially away from home, which could be a problem against Nice.

During the off-season, Toulouse played six friendlies, losing four and drawing two. The defeats to RB Leipzig (7-0) and Stuttgart (6-0) were particularly painful. Have the players learned from these setbacks? We’ll find out very soon.

Probable lineups

Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Peprah, Clauss, Lushe, Boudaoui, Bar, Bouanani, Moffi, Jansson

Toulouse: Rest, Cresswell, MacKenzie, Sidibe, Denham, Sauer, Kanwo, Kamanzi, Edjuma, Gboho, Magri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in draws, with each team winning once
  • At least two goals have been scored in each of Nice’s last ten matches
  • Toulouse are winless in their last six games

Prediction

I expect an entertaining encounter in this Ligue 1 opener. Both clubs have strengthened their squads and worked hard during pre-season, and now they’re ready to prove themselves on the pitch. My prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 1.98.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.82 Félix Auger-Aliassime Recommended 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 10:00 Guinea vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.69 Algeria Bet now 1xBet
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Sonnenhof Grossaspach Odds: 1.95 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
FC Guetersloh vs Union Berlin prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 FC Guetersloh Odds: 1.6 Union Berlin Recommended Mostbet
Saarbruecken vs Magdeburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Saarbrücken vs Magdeburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 August 2025 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.07 Magdeburg Bet now 1xBet
Empoli vs Reggiana prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Empoli vs Reggiana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.83 Reggiana Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 Catanzaro Recommended 1xBet
Niger vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Niger vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Niger Odds: 1.64 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 15, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.75 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1xBet
Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 15 aug 2025, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.62 National Bank Recommended 1xBet
Al Ahly SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 aug 2025, 14:00 Al Ahly vs Pharco: Will Al Ahly secure their first win of the season? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.73 Pharco FC Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs Juve Stabia prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Stabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.83 Juve Stabia Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores