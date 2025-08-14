Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.98 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 16 at 21:05 Central European Time, Nice will host Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera in the opening round of Ligue 1. Read on for a detailed look at both teams’ season debuts and what to expect from this clash.

Match preview

Nice, under the guidance of Franck Haise, who relies on disciplined defending and rapid transitions to attack, typically lines up in a 3-4-1-2 formation. The ageless Brazilian defender Dante remains a pillar at the back, Hicham Boudaoui orchestrates play in midfield, and Terem Moffi provides the main attacking threat. The left wing is a constant source of danger thanks to the pace and technical ability of the wide midfielders. Last season, Nice were a model of consistency at home and rarely allowed opponents to combine freely around their penalty area.

However, the start of this campaign has been disappointing. In the Champions League qualifiers, Nice lost both legs to Benfica (0-2, 0-2), dropping down to the Europa League. The team struggled for possession, failed to create enough chances, and ultimately exited Europe's top club competition on merit.

Toulouse, in recent years, have adopted an attacking philosophy, often deploying a 3-4-3 system focused on ball control and patient build-up play. They rely on speedy wingers and midfielders who can surge into the box. Set pieces are a real weapon for them—last season, Toulouse scored a significant portion of their goals from corners and free kicks. However, their defense has often been shaky, especially away from home, which could be a problem against Nice.

During the off-season, Toulouse played six friendlies, losing four and drawing two. The defeats to RB Leipzig (7-0) and Stuttgart (6-0) were particularly painful. Have the players learned from these setbacks? We’ll find out very soon.

Probable lineups

Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Peprah, Clauss, Lushe, Boudaoui, Bar, Bouanani, Moffi, Jansson

Toulouse: Rest, Cresswell, MacKenzie, Sidibe, Denham, Sauer, Kanwo, Kamanzi, Edjuma, Gboho, Magri

Match facts and head-to-head

Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in draws, with each team winning once

At least two goals have been scored in each of Nice’s last ten matches

Toulouse are winless in their last six games

Prediction

I expect an entertaining encounter in this Ligue 1 opener. Both clubs have strengthened their squads and worked hard during pre-season, and now they’re ready to prove themselves on the pitch. My prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 1.98.