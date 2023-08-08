Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 2.07 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 11, Allianz Riviera (Nice) will host the match of the 1st round of the French Ligue 1, in which Nice will compete with Lille. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Nice



The club, if we do not take into account the so-called “golden” period in the 50s of the previous century, which is characterized by 4 championship titles and a couple of cups, showed a high result under the rule of Lucien Favre. He brought the modest, speaking about that period, project to the 3rd place and even played with “the Eagles” in the Champions League qualification. And, inviting the Swiss specialist to return a year ago, the club, with new investors added in terms of ambition, was clearly not against repeating the bronze result. Still, it was far from the target: the mentor did not work for a full season and his wards are already headed by the interim one. Digard finished in the middle of the table, in the 9th position. Farioli, known for being the head coach of the club at the age of 31, was called to change the state of things. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that his “asset” includes only the work with Turkish Fatih Karagümrük and Alanyaspor, and the most expensive newcomer, who has been signed up in this “window”, is Boga, who has not succeeded in Atalanta.

Lille



The team produced a full-fledged sensation, not even of the French, but of the all-European level in 2021. It was able to get ahead of PSG and become the champion of the country. Still, the triumphant mentor, Galtier, left the project immediately after the higher mentioned success (moreover, he was lured by Nice, where, however, he failed). Performing without him, the club fell back to the 10th place in the 2021/2022 draw, albeit in the combination with a victory in the Super Cup and reaching the play-offs of the Champions League. Speaking about the previous summer, Paulo Fonseca, who is remembered for his work at Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma, was called to the position of the coach. He provided the progress, which was understandable under such starting conditions, however, everything was limited only by the 5th place, which allows Lille to try itself in the Conference League. Even that result gave an opportunity to lure Umtiti to replace the departed veteran, Jose Fonte, and, having sold Timothy Weah for 12 million, to sign up the contract with Haraldsson from Copenhagen for the same money.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Nice beat Lille both at the home arena and on the away field in the previous season.

Predictions



Bookmakers sympathize with the guests. Still, it is unlikely that the match, immediately after the holidays, will be a particularly spectacular one – thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 2.07).

