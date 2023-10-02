Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Newcastle will host PSG in the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place within the Group E at St. James’s Park and will start at 21:00 CET.

Newcastle


Newcastle, after a break of more than twenty years, returned to the most prestigious club tournament of Europe. “The Magpies’” recent successes have been connected to the young specialist, Eddie Howe. Being under his leadership, the team finished in the 4th position in the previous Premier League season and reached the League Cup final, where it lost to Manchester United.

Speaking about the new campaign, Newcastle, after 3 consecutive defeats, managed to level the position and is in the 8th place with 12 points. As for the Champions League, it defended a goalless draw at San Siro in the battle against Milan.

PSG


“The Parisians”, after the departure of Messi and Neymar, as well as a replacement of the head coach, cannot find its game yet. The team probably needs more time to get used to the demands of Luis Enrique.

The beginning of the new season cannot be called a failure, but PSG’s results are sometimes surprising. There was only one defeat (it lost to Nice in the championship) and, speaking about the previous match, the club from the capital of France failed to beat the outright outsider, Clermont, although it had confidently succeeded in the confrontation with Marseille before. PSG is 2 points behind the leader and is still considered the main favourite in the French Ligue 1.

Speaking about the Champions League, Enrique’s team confidently defeated Borussia Dortmund – 2-0.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Newcastle hasn’t conceded in 5 previous matches; the total score is 12-0.

PSG also has got a similar streak without conceding a goal, but it consists of 3 matches.

The teams did not play against each other at the official level.

Prediction


Newcastle has been too good in recent matches. And although bookmakers consider the opponents to be equal, I will bet on the hosts’ success with “a 0 goal handicap”.

