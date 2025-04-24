Newcastle vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.64 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On April 26, 2025, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town will face off in the 34th round of the English Premier League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let's consider a bet on the total number of goals scored in this encounter.

Newcastle

The hosts have been in excellent form recently, securing four wins in their last five matches. Notably, they achieved memorable victories over Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0. However, their winning streak was halted by Aston Villa, a direct rival for a Champions League spot, in the previous round. Newcastle suffered a 1-4 defeat away, ending their six-match winning run. The team consistently scores an average of three goals per game, with all of their last five matches ending with over 2.5 goals, three of which had over 3.5.

Newcastle is among the strongest teams at home, winning 10 out of 16 home games, which ranks fifth in the league. Additionally, the Magpies have scored first in seven of their last eight matches and boast an impressive attack with 62 goals scored this season.

Ipswich

Currently, Ipswich remains in the relegation zone, trailing West Ham, who sit in the safe 17th position, by 15 points. With only five rounds left in the championship, even five consecutive wins offer little hope for survival. The team is on the brink of official relegation and could soon lose even theoretical chances of staying in the Premier League.

The team has lost three of their last five matches. During this period, they conceded 13 goals, averaging 2.6 goals per game. Over 33 rounds, Ipswich has conceded 71 goals, the third-worst record in the league.

Despite defensive issues, Ipswich consistently scores. In 11 of their last 13 matches, both teams found the back of the net. Their games are often high-scoring affairs: the last five matches ended with over 2.5 goals, with three of them having over 3.5.

In head-to-head encounters with Newcastle, Ipswich has not fared well: four of the last five matches ended without a win, and four of those had over 3.5 goals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Newcastle has won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Newcastle has won 5 of their last 6 home matches.

3 of Newcastle's last 4 matches ended with over 3.5 goals.

Newcastle scores first in 7 of their last 8 matches.

Ipswich has not won 9 of their last 10 matches.

In 11 of Ipswich's last 13 matches, both teams scored.

Newcastle has not lost to Ipswich in 4 of their last 5 head-to-head encounters.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head encounters ended with over 3.5 goals.

Probable line-ups

Newcastle: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Targett, Trippier, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Murphy, Isak.

Ipswich: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Greaves, Burgess, Cajuste, Morsy, Johnson, Clarke, Enciso, Delap.

Match prediction Newcastle vs Ipswich

Given the current circumstances, Newcastle is expected to approach the match with maximum motivation. The team is in a tight race for a Champions League spot and cannot afford any slip-ups, especially in a home game against a bottom-ranked side. Ipswich, virtually devoid of chances for survival, will likely play without pressure, potentially leading to an open and high-scoring game. Considering Newcastle's attacking prowess, Ipswich's shaky defense, and their head-to-head statistics, a match with a high number of goals is anticipated. My bet is on a total over 3 goals with odds of 1.64.