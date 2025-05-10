Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Sunday, May 11, we’re in for a thrilling clash in Matchday 36 of the English Premier League as Chelsea take on Newcastle. The action kicks off at 13:00 Central European Time, and here’s my betting tip for this high-stakes encounter.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have won their last four home games.

Chelsea are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four away matches: three wins and one draw.

Newcastle’s scoring run stands at ten consecutive matches, while Chelsea have scored in eight straight.

The last time Newcastle failed to score at home was back in November 2024.

Newcastle boast the third-best attack in the Premier League with 66 goals.

Only 8% of Chelsea’s matches this season have ended with a clean sheet for the Blues, while Newcastle have won to nil in 11% of their games.

Chelsea score in both halves in 35% of their matches; Newcastle do so in 34%.

In the first half of the Premier League season, Chelsea edged out Newcastle 2-1. In their last five meetings, the Blues have won three times, the Magpies twice.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Match preview

The Premier League campaign is nearing its climax, but the race for UEFA Champions League qualification remains wide open. With several contenders in the mix, Chelsea and Newcastle are direct rivals for a coveted spot in Europe’s top club competition.

Both the Magpies and the Blues have accumulated 63 points after 35 rounds. Newcastle, however, hold the edge over the Londoners on tiebreakers and currently sit fourth, with Chelsea in fifth. With five English clubs set to qualify, every point counts and the fight will go down to the wire.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are also in close pursuit—Forest are sixth with 61 points, while the Birmingham side are seventh with 60. The suspense could last until the very last matchday, but this game could prove decisive.

Newcastle dropped points last round, drawing 1-1 with Brighton. Chelsea, on the other hand, delivered a confident 3-1 home victory over Liverpool. Earlier in the week, the Blues also defeated Djurgården in the Conference League semi-finals to book their place in the final. The team heads into this fixture riding high on confidence.

Probable lineups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Chelsea: Sánchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson

Prediction

This is a crucial match for both sides, so I expect an attacking game with both teams going all out for victory. My tip: both teams to score, with odds at 1.5.