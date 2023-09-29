Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.98 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

Newcastle and Burnley will meet in the seventh round of the English Championship. The home team, after three defeats at the start of the season, are gradually returning to their playing form, but have still returned to their usual positions.

"Newcastle"

The calendar for last year's sensation of the English Championship turned out very poorly in the new season. They have already suffered defeats from three leading teams, which means there should be no demand from the “magpies”.

As you know, at the end of last season, Newcastle took fourth place and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the last 20 years.

In the new championship, Newcastle is in eighth place and is five points behind the European Cup zone.

"Burnley"

The team is in its first season after returning to the Premier League and has not yet managed to win a single victory.

After five rounds, Burnley have only one point, although they played a match less than their opponents.

It is Burnley, along with Sheffield and Luton, that are among the three main candidates for returning to the Championship. By the way, given the unsuccessful matches of other teams, this company should expand, which will increase Burnley’s chances of maintaining their registration.

Match prediction

Burnley have now lost 5 of their last 6 matches. In turn, Newcastle scored eight goals in the away match against Sheffield United in the last round.

The home team have conceded 13 goals in five matches, while the Magpies are scoring quite a lot. I will bet on the match total over 3.