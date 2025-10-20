ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League?

Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Benfica prediction Getty Images
Newcastle Newcastle
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Newcastle, St James' Park
Benfica Benfica
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Newcastle and Benfica will clash in the third round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 21, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In their last four matches, Newcastle have recorded two wins and two defeats.
  • Benfica have lost only once in their previous six fixtures.
  • Newcastle have scored at least once in each of their last five games.
  • Benfica have suffered just one defeat in their last 17 away matches.
  • Benfica have kept a clean sheet in 47% of their last 15 games, while Newcastle have done so in 27% of their last 11.
  • Newcastle have yet to lose a match without scoring.
  • Benfica won their most recent meeting with Newcastle 3–2, and notably, the Magpies have never beaten the Portuguese side in their history.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Match Preview

Newcastle’s start to the season has been far from consistent or convincing. The Magpies have collected just nine points from eight Premier League matches and currently sit 13th in the table. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 1–2 defeat to Brighton. In the Champions League, Newcastle fell 1–2 to Barcelona in the opener but bounced back in style with a 4–0 thrashing of Union Saint-Gilloise. With three points from two matches, they currently occupy 11th place in the group standings.

Benfica, meanwhile, made a managerial change following a shocking defeat in their Champions League opener. The Eagles led Qarabag 2–0 but somehow collapsed to lose 2–3 at home. José Mourinho has since taken charge, though his debut in Europe saw Benfica fall 0–1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Domestically, however, the team are performing well — sitting third in the Portuguese league, just one point behind second place and four adrift of the leaders.

Probable Lineups

  • Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimarães; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy
  • Benfica: Trubin; Dedić, A. Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Ríos; Aursnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

Prediction

Benfica are still searching for their first Champions League win and must start collecting points if they are to stay in contention for the knockout stage. Newcastle’s form has been erratic, giving the visitors a real chance. My tip is to back both teams to score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.78 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.8 Buriram United Bet now 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 21 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Pyramids FC Odds: 1.9 Pharco FC Bet now 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League? Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 Nasaf Qarshi Recommended 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.75 Pafos FC Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.55 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.6 Pafos FC Recommended Melbet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.4 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Bet now Mostbet
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.98 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Union St.Gilloise vs Inter prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Union - Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Union St.Gilloise Odds: 1.75 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores