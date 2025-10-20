Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Newcastle and Benfica will clash in the third round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 21, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

In their last four matches, Newcastle have recorded two wins and two defeats.

Benfica have lost only once in their previous six fixtures.

Newcastle have scored at least once in each of their last five games.

Benfica have suffered just one defeat in their last 17 away matches.

Benfica have kept a clean sheet in 47% of their last 15 games, while Newcastle have done so in 27% of their last 11.

Newcastle have yet to lose a match without scoring.

Benfica won their most recent meeting with Newcastle 3–2, and notably, the Magpies have never beaten the Portuguese side in their history.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Match Preview

Newcastle’s start to the season has been far from consistent or convincing. The Magpies have collected just nine points from eight Premier League matches and currently sit 13th in the table. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 1–2 defeat to Brighton. In the Champions League, Newcastle fell 1–2 to Barcelona in the opener but bounced back in style with a 4–0 thrashing of Union Saint-Gilloise. With three points from two matches, they currently occupy 11th place in the group standings.

Benfica, meanwhile, made a managerial change following a shocking defeat in their Champions League opener. The Eagles led Qarabag 2–0 but somehow collapsed to lose 2–3 at home. José Mourinho has since taken charge, though his debut in Europe saw Benfica fall 0–1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Domestically, however, the team are performing well — sitting third in the Portuguese league, just one point behind second place and four adrift of the leaders.

Probable Lineups

Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimarães; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy

Benfica: Trubin; Dedić, A. Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Ríos; Aursnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

Prediction

Benfica are still searching for their first Champions League win and must start collecting points if they are to stay in contention for the knockout stage. Newcastle’s form has been erratic, giving the visitors a real chance. My tip is to back both teams to score in this match.