Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023

Newcastle Newcastle
Premier League England 12 aug 2023, 12:30 Newcastle - Aston Villa
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Match details
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
On August 12, St. James Park (Newcastle) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Newcastle will compete with Aston Villa. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Newcastle


The club changed its owner in the previous season – the fans were finally able to get rid of tight-fisted Mike Ashley. Moreover, he was replaced by the fund that is controlled by the royal family from Saudi Arabia. The amount of money can be judged by the current “purchases” of teams from this Middle Eastern country. Speaking about the Foggy Albion, one can’t spend money so unrestrainedly, but all the same, generous funds, combined with Eddie Howe’s coaching talents, turned the “deaf” club into a strong middle peasant. And then “the Magpies” gave out a season, which was above the expectations – and they went to the EFL Cup final; as for the Premier League, they kept in the top 4 all the time, eventually closing the quartet. The higher mentioned result returned the club to the Champions League after a 2-decade pause. And, having sold unnecessary Wood and Saint-Maximin, “the Black and Whites” strengthened the squad, paying without stint for Tonali, Barnes and Livramento.

Aston Villa


The team replaced the mentor already in the course of the draw, in the autumn, for the second year in a row. And if Dean Smith simply failed to build a game without sold Grealish, then Gerrard did not fail – it was just that his maximum was far below the leadership ambitions. As a result, it was able to lure Unai Emery from Villarreal. And the Spanish specialist started right off the bat, actually making his debut after returning to the Foggy Albion with a victory in the battle against Manchester United, and, that is the most important, bringing the team to the 7th final place – the result is above Tottenham, not to mention Chelsea. This time, it can participate in the Conference League. It was not for nothing that Pau Torres arrived after the mentor from the Spanish “Yellow Submarine”, moreover, the management was able to overcome the competitors and sign up the 55-million contract with Diaby from Bayer.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, the opponents exchanged victories at the home arenas. It is reasonable to mention that they were the bright ones: 3-0 and 4-0.

Predictions


Bookmakers have more faith in Newcastle. One way or another, the battle should not be boring – we are waiting for “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.78).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
