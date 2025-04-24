Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points?

Prediction on game Win Western Sydney Wanderers FC Odds: 2.02 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, April 26, in the 28th round of the regular A-League season, Newcastle Jets will host Sydney Wanderers at home. I'm offering a bet on the winner in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Newcastle Jets have won only 1 of their last 5 matches across all competitions.

More than 2 goals have been scored in Newcastle Jets' last 5 matches.

Western Sydney are unbeaten in 10 consecutive games.

In the 4th round of this season, Western Sydney defeated Newcastle Jets 4-1.

Match preview

For Newcastle Jets, this season is practically over. With two rounds remaining in the regular season, the "Jets" are in ninth place with 29 points. Newcastle no longer has even a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, as they trail the sixth position by 8 points.

The last few matches have been fatal for Robert Stanton's team. In the previous round, Newcastle Jets lost to Sydney 2-3 and have collected only 4 points in their last 5 games. Not even the spectacular 6-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners could help the "Jets."

Meanwhile, Western Sydney are on the verge of securing a playoff spot. The "Wanderers" need just 1 point from their remaining two matches to guarantee it. Western Sydney are in fourth place, with a three-point lead over Adelaide, who are seventh. However, Adelaide has played one more match.

In the previous round, Alen Stajcic's team drew 2-2 with Melbourne City, extending their impressive unbeaten run to 10 matches. Before that, Western Sydney defeated Western United 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Auckland.

Possible lineups

Newcastle Jets: Scott, Shushnyar, Grozos, Wilmering, Aquilina, Mizunuma, Timmons, Adams, Taylor, M'Mombwa, Rose

Scott, Shushnyar, Grozos, Wilmering, Aquilina, Mizunuma, Timmons, Adams, Taylor, M'Mombwa, Rose Western Sydney: Thomas, Clare, Bonetig, Pantazopoulos, Gersbach, Milanovic, Priestman, Brillante, Kraev, Sapsford, Borrello

Prediction for Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers

Newcastle Jets no longer have tournament motivation, while the game holds great significance for Western Sydney, who are in excellent form. I'm betting on a victory for the visitors in this match.