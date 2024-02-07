Newcastle Eagles vs Caledonia Glatiators prediction and betting tips February 9, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+7) Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, there will be a match between Newcastle and Caledonia. The meeting will take place on Friday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time.

Newcastle Eagles

This season, the team is performing at a fairly typical level for themselves. It cannot be said that the Eagles are impressing with their results, but they are not falling below a certain mark either. Last season, the team made it to the playoffs from the eighth position but was immediately eliminated by the strongest team in Britain, the London Lions. Currently, Newcastle is trying to finish higher in the standings in hopes of facing easier opponents.

Caledonia Gladiators

Caledonia is considered a strong mid-tier team in British basketball and confirms this status on the court. After an unsuccessful last season, when the Gladiators were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, the club made the right adjustments, and in the new season, the team looks different. With 14 wins in 22 games, they share the second position with the Cheshire Phoenix after two-thirds of the distance.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Newcastle has lost the last three matches in the British Basketball League.

The Gladiators have won only one of their last four away games.

The Eagles have won the last three personal meetings against Caledonia.

Newcastle Eagles - Caledonia Gladiators Prediction

Despite the fact that the visitors are higher in the standings, the Eagles are considered the favorites of this match. I suggest betting on Caledonia's victory with a handicap of +7.