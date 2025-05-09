New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of the next MLS round will take place on Sunday, May 11, in New York, where the local New York Red Bulls will host the Los Angeles Galaxy. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on goals scored in this clash.

New York Red Bulls

After 11 rounds played, the New York Red Bulls sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 15 points. The team has shown decent form at the start of the season: in the previous matchday, they claimed a convincing 4-1 victory over Colorado Springs. However, before that, the Bulls suffered a 1-4 defeat to Inter Miami, and earlier secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Montreal. So, in their last six matches, New York have three wins, two losses, and one draw.

Their home results deserve special attention. In six home games, the team has recorded four wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Their head-to-head record against Los Angeles Galaxy is less optimistic. In the last five meetings, New York Red Bulls have managed just one narrow 1-0 win, while the other four ended in defeat.

Additionally, the team will be without injured players Mitchell, Morgan, Morales, and Nealis for the upcoming game, which could cause some rotation issues.

Los Angeles Galaxy

Last season’s MLS champions, Los Angeles Galaxy, have been a major disappointment at the start of this campaign. After 11 rounds, the team has yet to register a single win and sits rock bottom in 15th place in the Western Conference, with just 3 points, having scored 8 goals and conceded 21.

In their last outing, Galaxy lost 0-1 away to Sporting Kansas City. Before that, they suffered a 2-4 home defeat to Portland Timbers and a narrow 0-1 away loss to Austin. Their away losing streak has now reached four matches across all competitions, and in three of those games, Los Angeles Galaxy failed to find the net.



Furthermore, the club’s run in the CONCACAF Champions League came to an end at the quarterfinal stage, knocked out by Mexico’s Tigres.

For the upcoming match, the team will be without injured midfielder Riqui Puig, which, given the current run of results, is a significant blow.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

New York Red Bulls have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

7 of the last 9 New York Red Bulls games have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 9 New York Red Bulls matches.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost 5 of their last 6 games.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost their last 4 away matches.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings against New York Red Bulls.

Probable lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel, S. Nealis, Duncan, Eyile, Valencia, Stroud, Carvalho, Carmona, Forsberg, Sofo, Choupo-Moting.

Coronel, S. Nealis, Duncan, Eyile, Valencia, Stroud, Carvalho, Carmona, Forsberg, Sofo, Choupo-Moting. Los Angeles Galaxy: McCarthy, Yamane, Garces, Jorgensen, Nelson, Parente, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Reus, Paintsil, Ramirez.

New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy match prediction

Both teams come into this match in inconsistent form. New York alternate between wins and losses but are solid at home, scoring in every home fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are going through a tough spell, having stumbled out of the blocks this season and struggling to find their rhythm. However, they have traditionally performed well against New York. Given the attacking talent on both sides and defensive vulnerabilities, there is every reason to expect a high-scoring encounter. My prediction for this match is that both teams will score, with odds of 1.7.