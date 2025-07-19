RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Has Inter Miami bounced back after their previous defeat?

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Has Inter Miami bounced back after their previous defeat?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF prediction Getty Images
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls New York Red Bulls Schedule New York Red Bulls News New York Red Bulls Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Today, 19:30
- : -
USA, New Jersey, Sports Illustrated Stadium
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF
Odds: 2.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On the night of Sunday, July 20, a regular season MLS clash will take place between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami. The match kicks off at 1:30 CET, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Match preview

These are two Eastern Conference sides vying for playoff spots. Although Inter Miami are in a stronger position than the Red Bulls and most of their rivals overall.

The Herons have collected 38 points from 20 matches, three games fewer than the rest of the Eastern Conference teams. They currently trail first place by eight points with three games in hand, so if they win all their catch-up fixtures, they could even challenge for the top spot in the East. However, they suffered a 0-3 defeat in their previous outing, so Miami need to bounce back and deliver a strong performance this time.

The New York Red Bulls are on the edge of the playoff zone. They're eighth in the standings, and the fight for postseason spots is intense. The Bulls have 33 points from 23 matches, just short of the seventh spot, which guarantees direct qualification for the playoffs. But the gap to tenth place isn't huge either—just four points. This means there's plenty of drama ahead for the Red Bulls, but recent results have been less than stellar: just one win in their last six games, along with three draws and two defeats.

Probable lineups

  • New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Eyel, Valencia; Donkor, Edelman; Sofo, Forsberg, Carmona; Choupo-Moting
  • Inter Miami: Novo; Weigandt, Avilés, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez

Prediction

That heavy defeat in the last match will certainly motivate Inter Miami to go for the win here. The Red Bulls did win their previous encounter, but overall their recent form hasn't been convincing. I believe Inter can take the victory, and I'm backing them at odds of 2.5.

Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF
Odds: 2.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
NAC Breda vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies Today, 08:00 Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 NAC Breda Odds: 1.48 Olympiacos Recommended Melbet
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.5 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Blackburn vs Everton prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Blackburn Odds: 1.68 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Celtic vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.8 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Augsburg vs Austria Lustenau prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.73 Austria Lustenau Bet now Mostbet
Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Hansa Rostock Odds: 1.46 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Nantes vs Guingamp prediction Club Friendlies Today, 11:30 Nantes vs Guingamp prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Nantes Odds: 1.66 Guingamp Recommended Mostbet
Lorient vs Osasuna prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.76 Osasuna Bet now 1xBet
Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:30 Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Genk Odds: 2 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Valencia Odds: 2.21 Castellon Recommended Melbet
Braga vs Celta Vigo prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.64 Celta Vigo Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Sunderland. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.56 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central Today, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Charlotte FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Charlotte FC
-
19:30
Instituto - : - River Plate Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
-
River Plate
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:30 Forge Eyes CPL Record in Friday Night Showdown Against Pacific FC Football news Today, 00:25 Sacramento Republic FC Signs Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett to Boost Playoff Push Football news Yesterday, 23:25 Under Pressure, São Paulo and Corinthians Face Off in Crucial Morumbi Derby Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Honduras Liga Nacional Postpones Apertura 2025 Kickoff Due to Platense's Reinstatement Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Gallardo Has Just One Doubt in River Lineup to Face Instituto Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Panama’s Clausura 2025 Kicks Off with New Team, Format Changes, and Star Returns Football news Yesterday, 21:30 América de Cali Keep Striker Search Alive Amid Foreign Player Dilemma Football news Yesterday, 21:05 Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership Football news Yesterday, 20:15 Davide Ancelotti’s Call Seals Danilo’s Move to Botafogo Football news Yesterday, 20:00 Atlas Will Stay in Guadalajara, Says Club President Amid Sale Process
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores