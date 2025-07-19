New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Has Inter Miami bounced back after their previous defeat?

Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF Odds: 2.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the night of Sunday, July 20, a regular season MLS clash will take place between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami. The match kicks off at 1:30 CET, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Match preview

These are two Eastern Conference sides vying for playoff spots. Although Inter Miami are in a stronger position than the Red Bulls and most of their rivals overall.

The Herons have collected 38 points from 20 matches, three games fewer than the rest of the Eastern Conference teams. They currently trail first place by eight points with three games in hand, so if they win all their catch-up fixtures, they could even challenge for the top spot in the East. However, they suffered a 0-3 defeat in their previous outing, so Miami need to bounce back and deliver a strong performance this time.

The New York Red Bulls are on the edge of the playoff zone. They're eighth in the standings, and the fight for postseason spots is intense. The Bulls have 33 points from 23 matches, just short of the seventh spot, which guarantees direct qualification for the playoffs. But the gap to tenth place isn't huge either—just four points. This means there's plenty of drama ahead for the Red Bulls, but recent results have been less than stellar: just one win in their last six games, along with three draws and two defeats.

Probable lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Eyel, Valencia; Donkor, Edelman; Sofo, Forsberg, Carmona; Choupo-Moting

Inter Miami: Novo; Weigandt, Avilés, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez

Prediction

That heavy defeat in the last match will certainly motivate Inter Miami to go for the win here. The Red Bulls did win their previous encounter, but overall their recent form hasn't been convincing. I believe Inter can take the victory, and I'm backing them at odds of 2.5.