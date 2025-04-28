RU RU ES ES FR FR
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
New York Knicks New York Knicks
NBA 29 apr 2025, 19:30 New York Knicks - Detroit Pistons
New York, Madison Square Garden
Detroit Pistons Detroit Pistons
Prediction on game W1(- 4)
Odds: 1.76
On April 30, 2025, the fifth game of the NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons will take place. The match will be held at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will strive for a victory that will ensure their advancement to the next round. Let's consider a bet on the winner of this showdown.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks played two very tough games in Detroit, where they managed to secure crucial victories and bring the series score to 3-1. In the third match, the Knicks snatched a win with a score of 118-116, and in the fourth game, which ended in controversy over an uncalled foul on Tim Hardaway, they clinched a narrow victory 94-93.

The fourth game was challenging for New York: at the start of the final quarter, the team was trailing by ten points, but in the end, they managed to turn the tide of the game. Once again, the leaders were Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 points and made 11 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who added 27 points and made crucial baskets in the decisive moments. Brunson continues to be the main hero of the series, leading the Knicks in every game.

Now New York has an excellent opportunity to finish the series at home in front of their fans and secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons failed in both home games, although they led confidently against the New York Knicks in certain stretches. In the third match, the Pistons were let down by the poor execution of key players. In the fourth, Cade Cunningham, who had previously underperformed, redeemed himself with a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists), but his miss in the final moments cost the team a chance at victory.

The young Detroit squad clearly lacks the experience for successful play in tense endings. Nevertheless, just reaching the playoffs is already a significant step forward for the team this season. The Pistons are putting up a tough fight against the Knicks, losing almost every game by a narrow margin. The team's task now is to contain New York's leaders and try to extend the series.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • The New York Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • The New York Knicks have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • The Detroit Pistons have lost 5 of their last 6 games.
  • The Knicks have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings against Detroit.

Prediction for the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons match

The New York Knicks have demonstrated excellent play this season and are confidently performing in the playoffs. Against Detroit's young squad, they look significantly stronger, showing a high level both in offense and defense. The team achieved two important away victories, turning the series in their favor. Now, with the chance to finish it in front of their fans, the Knicks will be focused on a decisive success. My bet for this match is a New York victory with a -4 spread and odds of 1.76.

