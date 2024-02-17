RU RU NG NG
New York Islanders vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
NHL 18 feb 2024, 14:00 New York Islanders - New York Rangers
East Rutherford, Meadowlands Stadium
New York Rangers New York Rangers
Odds: 1.76

The New York Islanders and the New York Rangers will face off in a regular NHL game on Sunday, February 18. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM Central European Time.

New York Islanders

The Islanders are struggling to achieve notable results this season and spend much of their time trying to climb into playoff contention. Currently, the team from New York sits in the tenth position in the Eastern Conference standings. While their lead from the eighth place isn't critical, their number of losses in overtime or shootouts is significant. The Islanders have lost 13 out of 19 games when it comes to overtime or shootouts.

New York Rangers

In contrast to their neighbors, the Rangers can certainly consider this season a success so far. The team performs well, especially on their home ice, and rightfully holds the high third position. This is due to the strong performance of the players, who demonstrate their high level of skill. Notably, the Rangers' leader Artemi Panarin ranks sixth in the league's list of top scorers, having accumulated 71 points through goals and assists.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The Islanders have won only once in their last five home games.
  • The Rangers have a current winning streak, which has already reached six consecutive games.
  • In three head-to-head matches of the previous season, the Islanders left the ice victorious twice.

Prediction for New York Islanders vs New York Rangers

The Rangers look much better than their neighbors in the current regular season and are on a good winning streak. I suggest betting on the nominal away team to win with a 0 handicap.

Odds: 1.76

