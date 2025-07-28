RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
New York City FC
New York City FC New York City FC Schedule New York City FC News New York City FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
29 july 2025, 20:00
- : -
International,
Puebla
Puebla Puebla Schedule Puebla News Puebla Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the group stage matches of the Leagues Cup will take place on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York, where the local side New York City will host Mexican club Puebla. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this showdown.

Match preview

Pascale Jansen’s squad comes into the tournament opener with momentum, having found their rhythm in recent MLS weeks. A thrilling 4-3 away win over Dallas showcased the “Boys in Blue” have both the grit and attacking firepower to turn any contest around. Their offensive versatility is especially noteworthy—New York keeps scoring even after lackluster first halves, a trait that’s repeatedly helped them escape tough spots.

Their Leagues Cup experience also inspires confidence: last year, the team reached the quarterfinals, only falling to eventual champions Columbus Crew in a penalty shootout. At home, City has consistently delivered strong results against Mexican opposition. Hannes Wolf, Morales, and Alonso Martinez are the engine room of creativity, and they’ll be setting the tempo in attack once again.

Puebla, meanwhile, is just now showing signs of life after a lengthy winless streak in Liga MX, which they finally broke with a narrow victory over Santos Laguna. Yet Pablo Guede’s side faces deeper issues: 11 matches without a win before their latest success, and their away form is dire—seven consecutive road defeats, albeit all against Mexican teams. Outside their home country, Puebla looks particularly vulnerable.

In last year’s Leagues Cup, Puebla crashed out, finishing bottom of their group. The only time they’ve managed to pick up points in this tournament was a draw against Chicago Fire, which they edged out on penalties. The team still lacks a cohesive structure, though individuals like Ricardo Marin and Franco Moyano can stand out, especially against shaky defenses. However, that may not be enough to secure a result.

Probable lineups

  • New York City: Freese; Gray, Haak, Tanasijevic, O'Toole; O'Neill, Shore; Wolf, Morales, Fernandez; Martinez
  • Puebla: Rodriguez; Guerra, Rey, Fedorko, Diaz; Gamarra, Moyano, Moreno; Marin, Lozano, O. Gonzalez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • New York City have won 2 of their last 3 home games in the Leagues Cup.
  • Puebla have lost all of their last 7 away matches in official competitions.
  • This will be City's third group stage match against a Mexican team in the Leagues Cup—they failed to score in both previous encounters.

Prediction

New York City are on the rise right now, showing maturity and a willingness to fight until the final whistle. Puebla, on the other hand, have only just started to recover from a long crisis and are unlikely to mount a serious challenge on the road. Given the current balance of power, it’s reasonable to expect a comfortable home win, with class and finishing making the difference. Our pick: New York City to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
SD Raiders FC vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 05:30 SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SD Raiders FC Odds: 1.53 Macarthur FC Recommended Mostbet
Western United FC vs Sydney FC prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 05:30 Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Western United FC Odds: 1.4 Sydney FC Bet now Mostbet
Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 07:00 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Olympic Kingsway Odds: 1.47 Melbourne Victory Bet now Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 11:00 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.94 KuPS Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
Drita vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Drita Odds: 1.42 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:00 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SC Feyenoord Odds: 1.5 Noordwijk Recommended 1xBet
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 FC Differdange 03 Odds: 1.68 TNS Bet now Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.76 Hamrun Spartans Bet now 1xBet
Oxford United vs Leganes prediction Club Friendly 29 july 2025, 14:00 Oxford United vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 29 July 2025 Oxford United Odds: 1.5 Leganes Recommended Melbet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now 1xBet
Charlton vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:30 Charlton vs Ipswich: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 29, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.77 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Cordoba de Santiago 1 - 1 Defensa y Justicia Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
1
Defensa y Justicia
1
90’
Banfield - : - Barracas Central Today, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras Football news Today, 18:02 Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: can Auckland break through to the round of 16? Football news Today, 17:55 William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move Football news Today, 17:25 Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: “Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No” Football news Today, 17:05 Crespo Praises São Paulo’s Character in Victory Over Fluminense Football news Today, 16:38 Atlético Madrid receives response from Enzo Millot. Decision expected soon Football news Today, 16:30 Argentina and Colombia Clash for a Spot in the Final Football news Today, 16:07 Everton hopes to boost attack with Manchester City legend Football news Today, 16:00 Scoreless Sunday: Historic 0-0 Streak Sets New Record in Argentina Football news Today, 15:29 The choice is made! Al-Ettifaq close to signing Relebohile Mofokeng
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores