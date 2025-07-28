New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the group stage matches of the Leagues Cup will take place on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York, where the local side New York City will host Mexican club Puebla. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this showdown.

Match preview

Pascale Jansen’s squad comes into the tournament opener with momentum, having found their rhythm in recent MLS weeks. A thrilling 4-3 away win over Dallas showcased the “Boys in Blue” have both the grit and attacking firepower to turn any contest around. Their offensive versatility is especially noteworthy—New York keeps scoring even after lackluster first halves, a trait that’s repeatedly helped them escape tough spots.

Their Leagues Cup experience also inspires confidence: last year, the team reached the quarterfinals, only falling to eventual champions Columbus Crew in a penalty shootout. At home, City has consistently delivered strong results against Mexican opposition. Hannes Wolf, Morales, and Alonso Martinez are the engine room of creativity, and they’ll be setting the tempo in attack once again.

Puebla, meanwhile, is just now showing signs of life after a lengthy winless streak in Liga MX, which they finally broke with a narrow victory over Santos Laguna. Yet Pablo Guede’s side faces deeper issues: 11 matches without a win before their latest success, and their away form is dire—seven consecutive road defeats, albeit all against Mexican teams. Outside their home country, Puebla looks particularly vulnerable.

In last year’s Leagues Cup, Puebla crashed out, finishing bottom of their group. The only time they’ve managed to pick up points in this tournament was a draw against Chicago Fire, which they edged out on penalties. The team still lacks a cohesive structure, though individuals like Ricardo Marin and Franco Moyano can stand out, especially against shaky defenses. However, that may not be enough to secure a result.

Probable lineups

New York City : Freese; Gray, Haak, Tanasijevic, O'Toole; O'Neill, Shore; Wolf, Morales, Fernandez; Martinez

: Freese; Gray, Haak, Tanasijevic, O'Toole; O'Neill, Shore; Wolf, Morales, Fernandez; Martinez Puebla: Rodriguez; Guerra, Rey, Fedorko, Diaz; Gamarra, Moyano, Moreno; Marin, Lozano, O. Gonzalez

Match facts and head-to-head

New York City have won 2 of their last 3 home games in the Leagues Cup.

Puebla have lost all of their last 7 away matches in official competitions.

This will be City's third group stage match against a Mexican team in the Leagues Cup—they failed to score in both previous encounters.

Prediction

New York City are on the rise right now, showing maturity and a willingness to fight until the final whistle. Puebla, on the other hand, have only just started to recover from a long crisis and are unlikely to mount a serious challenge on the road. Given the current balance of power, it’s reasonable to expect a comfortable home win, with class and finishing making the difference. Our pick: New York City to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.85.