New York City vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction Photo: https://x.com/newyorkcityfc/Author unknownn
New York City FC New York City FC
MLS USA (Round 19) 24 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
USA, Citi Field
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
On September 25, 2025, a regular season MLS match will take place between New York City and Inter Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential and consider a bet on goals in this clash.

New York City

New York City enters this match in fantastic form, having won five of their last six games, including a current run of three consecutive victories. Their attacking line has been especially impressive, netting two or more goals in each of their last three outings. In the Eastern Conference standings, New York City sits fourth with 53 points, trailing the leader by just seven, and has all but secured a playoff spot. Their home record is equally strong—four wins and just one defeat in their last five matches at Yankee Stadium, highlighted by a 2-0 win over Charlotte and a 3-2 triumph over Columbus Crew.

Head-to-head, New York City has a clear advantage over Miami at home: in their last five meetings in New York, the hosts have never lost, claiming four wins and one draw, with all victories coming in shutouts.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami comes into this fixture having bounced back from a rough patch of two straight losses. First, they fell 0-3 to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, then suffered an identical defeat to Charlotte in MLS action. However, Miami responded with back-to-back home wins: avenging Seattle 3-1, and then edging DC United 3-2. Currently, Inter Miami sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with 52 points. They are eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, but with three games in hand, a perfect run could see them rise to the top of the table.

Miami boasts the league’s most prolific attack, with 60 goals scored in 28 matches. Their defense, however, remains a concern, having already conceded 46 goals. Recent head-to-heads with New York City have been tightly contested: four of the last five ended in draws, with New York City claiming one victory. Both teams have scored in all of these encounters, adding extra intrigue to this upcoming battle.

Probable lineups

  • New York City: Freese, Simón, Haak, Martins, O'Toole, Wolff, Perea, Morales, Ojeda, Martínez, Mercau.
  • Inter Miami: Ustari, Alba, Luján, Falcón, Fray, Allende, Bright, Busquets, De Paul, Suárez, Messi.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • New York City has won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • New York City has won 4 of their last 5 home matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of New York City's last 4 games.
  • Inter Miami has lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • New York City has won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-heads.
  • New York City is unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Prediction for New York City vs Inter Miami

Both New York City and Inter Miami approach this match in good form, standing side by side in the table and ready to battle for crucial points. Their head-to-heads are traditionally hard-fought, with goals from both sides a familiar sight. However, Miami has struggled in New York, failing to win any of their last five visits. All signs point to an intense, evenly matched, and entertaining game with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.43.

