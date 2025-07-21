RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions New Saints vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 July 2025

New Saints vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
TNS vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Photo: tnsfc.co.uk/ Author unknownn
TNS
23 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Oswestry, Park Hall Stadium
FC Differdange 03
In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, New Saints will take on Differdange. The match will be held in Wales on Wednesday, 23 July. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Welsh champions New Saints are regular participants in the European qualifying rounds and have experience overcoming opponents on par with Luxembourgish clubs. The team is rightfully considered the strongest in Wales, having dominated the domestic scene in recent years.

The squad stands out for its cohesive teamwork, discipline, and physical preparation. The coaching staff relies on wing-based attacks and set pieces, where New Saints are traditionally dangerous.

In the first round of the Champions League, the Welsh side couldn’t get past Macedonian outfit Shkëndija. After a home draw, the Saints lost away only in extra time and dropped into the Europa Conference League for another shot at continental competition.

Operating on a modest budget, the club is limited to signing free agents of relatively humble caliber. Ahead of the new domestic campaign, New Saints have a solid chance to reach the third round of European qualification—a result that would already be considered a significant success.

Differdange are one of Luxembourg’s most decorated clubs, but their European experience is mostly limited to qualification rounds. The team plays a rather open brand of football, unafraid to attack even on the road, but more often than not falls short against nearly all international opponents.

It’s worth noting their excellent defensive record: last season, Differdange conceded just seven goals in 30 Luxembourg league matches. The team confidently secured back-to-back league titles and also lifted the national cup.

Entering the Champions League qualifying rounds as national champions, Differdange’s European journey was brief. They lost both legs of the first round to Kosovo’s Drita and dropped into the Conference League.

Interestingly, last season brought similar results. They were knocked out of the main European competition by Klaksvík and then eliminated from the Conference League by Ordabasy.

Match facts

  • New Saints have lost just one match in regulation time in 2025.
  • The Welsh side is unbeaten at home since December last year.
  • Differdange are winless in regulation time in their last five matches.
  • Differdange have lost their last two away games.
  • New Saints average 1.4 goals per home game, while Differdange average 1.2 goals per game on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • New Saints: Sheppard, Craig, McGanny, Bodenham, Redmond, Holden, Corness, Williams, Brobbel, Williams, Wilson.
  • Differdange: Felipe, Franzoni, D’Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The hosts are considered favorites, but the Luxembourg side is capable of giving a real fight to a stronger opponent. New Saints featured in the main stage of the Conference League last season and are determined to repeat that success. Given Differdange’s level, there’s every reason to believe the Welsh club’s journey won’t end at this stage. My pick: New Saints to win.

