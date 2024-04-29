RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction Photo: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/ Author - Kyle Phillips
New Orleans Pelicans New Orleans Pelicans
NBA 29 apr 2024, 20:30 New Orleans Pelicans - Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder
Prediction on game W2(-4,5)
Odds: 1.84

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On April 30, New Orleans Pelicans - Oklahoma City Thunder will have their fourth meeting in the NBA playoffs. Read the prediction for this matchup from Dailysports experts.

New Orleans Pelicans

Although the Pelicans entered the playoffs with the help of additional play-in meetings, you could expect surprises from this team. Yes, they fell to the winner of the West, but even so, they could have put up a fight. In fact, New Orleans played well only in the first game, where they had a chance to win, and the next two games the team failed.

The reason for the failure is not hard to find, Zion Williamsson is not playing due to injury, you can't say that everything was kept on this guy, but he is a stellar core player, who could bring a lot of value.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The winner of the West is surely not going to rest on its laurels, the team is clearly on a roll and is one step away from a dry win in the first round of the playoffs. Somehow I still can't believe that the Thunder are so good, many had doubts that the team could fail in the playoffs, but so far there are no such signs.

Shay Gilgeous-Alexander stands out in the lineup, some consider this guy the best player of the season, he averages 30 points per game, in three games against the Pelicans it was the mentioned basketball player who was the most productive.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Three meetings have been played, the score of the series 3-0 in favor of Oklahoma, with the second and third game Tander won with a difference of more than 20 points.
  • The Pelicans have 22 wins and 21 losses at home this season.
  • Oklahoma has 25 wins on the road in 42 meetings.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction

Guests in such a confrontation are listed as favorites, there is logic in this, because the Pelicans are already broken somewhere, and Oklahoma wants to quickly close all the questions in this series. New Orleans will try to please their audience, but we do not believe in their success, let's bet on the Tander victory with a -4.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-4,5)
Odds: 1.84

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins