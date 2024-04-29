New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-4,5) Odds: 1.84 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On April 30, New Orleans Pelicans - Oklahoma City Thunder will have their fourth meeting in the NBA playoffs. Read the prediction for this matchup from Dailysports experts.

New Orleans Pelicans

Although the Pelicans entered the playoffs with the help of additional play-in meetings, you could expect surprises from this team. Yes, they fell to the winner of the West, but even so, they could have put up a fight. In fact, New Orleans played well only in the first game, where they had a chance to win, and the next two games the team failed.

The reason for the failure is not hard to find, Zion Williamsson is not playing due to injury, you can't say that everything was kept on this guy, but he is a stellar core player, who could bring a lot of value.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The winner of the West is surely not going to rest on its laurels, the team is clearly on a roll and is one step away from a dry win in the first round of the playoffs. Somehow I still can't believe that the Thunder are so good, many had doubts that the team could fail in the playoffs, but so far there are no such signs.

Shay Gilgeous-Alexander stands out in the lineup, some consider this guy the best player of the season, he averages 30 points per game, in three games against the Pelicans it was the mentioned basketball player who was the most productive.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Three meetings have been played, the score of the series 3-0 in favor of Oklahoma, with the second and third game Tander won with a difference of more than 20 points.

The Pelicans have 22 wins and 21 losses at home this season.

Oklahoma has 25 wins on the road in 42 meetings.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction

Guests in such a confrontation are listed as favorites, there is logic in this, because the Pelicans are already broken somewhere, and Oklahoma wants to quickly close all the questions in this series. New Orleans will try to please their audience, but we do not believe in their success, let's bet on the Tander victory with a -4.5 point handicap.