Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Netherlands vs Poland prediction and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Netherlands vs Poland prediction and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Netherlands vs Poland prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/knvb/Author unknownn
Netherlands
Netherlands
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
04 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Rotterdam, de Kuip
Poland
Poland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.86
On September 4, 2025, as part of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the Netherlands will face Poland. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this clash.

Netherlands

The Dutch national team is the undisputed favorite in their group and has been living up to that billing since the opening rounds. The squad made a confident start to qualifying: they beat Finland 2-0 in their first match, then demolished Malta 8-0. Although the Oranje currently sit only second in the standings, they have games in hand over their rivals.

The reason for the fewer matches played lies in the Netherlands’ participation in the Nations League. There, the team reached the quarterfinals, losing to Spain only in a penalty shootout. Overall, their campaign was a success—the Oranje finished second in their group, losing only to Germany.

Looking at head-to-head meetings with Poland at home, the stats are also in the Netherlands’ favor: two wins and a draw in their last three encounters. Two of those games were high-scoring, finishing with over 3.5 goals, and both teams found the net in each.

Poland

Poland came into this qualifying campaign in shaky form, having flopped in the Nations League—finishing bottom of their group and getting relegated to League B.

Still, their World Cup qualifying start has been relatively positive. Poland earned two wins over the group’s outsiders—Lithuania (1-0) and Malta (2-0). However, in the third round, they lost away to Finland 1-2, complicating their position in the table. The Poles now sit third in the group with six points and a game in hand over Finland, their likely rival for the second spot.

Historically, meetings with the Netherlands have been extremely tough. Poland haven’t beaten this opponent in 12 consecutive matches, with their last victory dating back to 1979. In recent history, the teams have met seven times: the Oranje won six, with just one draw. These encounters are often high-scoring: in five of the last seven, the total exceeded 2.5 goals, and both teams regularly found the net.

Probable lineups

  • Netherlands: Flekken, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong, Simons, Depay, Gakpo.
  • Poland: Skorupski, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior, Cash, Zalewski, Frankowski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Lewandowski, Piatek.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • The Netherlands are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Three of the Netherlands’ last four matches saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Poland have won three of their last four matches.
  • Poland have lost three of their last four away games.
  • The Netherlands have won five of the last six head-to-head meetings.
  • Three of the last four head-to-heads ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in three of the last four head-to-heads.

Prediction for Netherlands vs Poland

The Netherlands are clear favorites in this matchup. They’re playing at home, where they traditionally deliver strong results, and boast a huge advantage in head-to-head history. Poland, meanwhile, have yet to show consistency after their Nations League disaster—their wins have come only against clear underdogs, while they continue to drop points against stronger sides. Under these circumstances, the Netherlands look like the undeniable favorites and should confidently take all three points. My bet for this match: Netherlands to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.86.

