Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Neman vs Kosice: Can Kosice pull off a comeback on the road?

Neman vs Kosice: Can Kosice pull off a comeback on the road?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Neman Grodno vs FC Kosice prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/fckosice.sk/
Neman Grodno
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Szeged, Szent Gellert Forum
FC Kosice
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
In the second round of UEFA Conference League qualification, Belarusian side Neman will host Slovak club Kosice. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on this fixture.

Neman vs Kosice: Match preview

The first leg between these teams turned out to be a real goal fest, with the Belarusian club staging an impressive comeback. Kosice struck twice in the first 16 minutes and confidently led 2-0 up until the 55th minute. However, Neman not only managed to equalize, but also pulled ahead—the decisive goal came in the 79th minute. In stoppage time, the hosts missed a penalty that could have extended their advantage, but they held on for the win—3:2.

This advantage ahead of the return leg, especially at home, is a huge boost for Neman. They began their European qualification campaign from the first round, crushing Urartu over two legs—6:1 on aggregate. In the Belarusian league, Neman currently sit fifth, but are only three points off second place, so the chase for a top-two finish is still very much alive.

Kosice only kicked off their new domestic league season a few days ago and started with a 1-3 defeat. The match against Neman was also their debut appearance in European qualification this season, and it ended in disappointment. Their preseason consisted of six friendlies, but the results were underwhelming: four losses, one draw, and just a single win.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended in a 3:2 victory for Neman.
  • Neman are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches: one draw and seven wins.
  • Kosice are winless in their last three games and have just one win from their previous ten matches.
  • Neman have won their last three home games in a row.
  • This will be only the second ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Neman: Belov, Shamurzaev, Parkhomenko, Kuchinsky, Pushnyakov, Sadovnichiy, Yakimov, Kozlov, Suchkov, Savitskiy, Zubovich

Prediction

This is a crucial clash, and Kosice must win to keep their European campaign alive. However, facing Neman away, who have been rock-solid at home, will be a tough challenge. My pick—both teams to score, odds 1.68.

