Neman vs Kosice: Can Kosice pull off a comeback on the road?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second round of UEFA Conference League qualification, Belarusian side Neman will host Slovak club Kosice. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on this fixture.

Neman vs Kosice: Match preview

The first leg between these teams turned out to be a real goal fest, with the Belarusian club staging an impressive comeback. Kosice struck twice in the first 16 minutes and confidently led 2-0 up until the 55th minute. However, Neman not only managed to equalize, but also pulled ahead—the decisive goal came in the 79th minute. In stoppage time, the hosts missed a penalty that could have extended their advantage, but they held on for the win—3:2.

This advantage ahead of the return leg, especially at home, is a huge boost for Neman. They began their European qualification campaign from the first round, crushing Urartu over two legs—6:1 on aggregate. In the Belarusian league, Neman currently sit fifth, but are only three points off second place, so the chase for a top-two finish is still very much alive.

Kosice only kicked off their new domestic league season a few days ago and started with a 1-3 defeat. The match against Neman was also their debut appearance in European qualification this season, and it ended in disappointment. Their preseason consisted of six friendlies, but the results were underwhelming: four losses, one draw, and just a single win.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended in a 3:2 victory for Neman.

Neman are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches: one draw and seven wins.

Kosice are winless in their last three games and have just one win from their previous ten matches.

Neman have won their last three home games in a row.

This will be only the second ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

Neman: Belov, Shamurzaev, Parkhomenko, Kuchinsky, Pushnyakov, Sadovnichiy, Yakimov, Kozlov, Suchkov, Savitskiy, Zubovich

Prediction

This is a crucial clash, and Kosice must win to keep their European campaign alive. However, facing Neman away, who have been rock-solid at home, will be a tough challenge. My pick—both teams to score, odds 1.68.