National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Sunday in Cairo, where the local National Bank will host El-Ismaily at the Petrosport Stadium. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

National Bank of Egypt

The "NBE" is currently struggling in the Egyptian Premier League, fighting to retain their place in the top division. After 24 matches, the National Bank of Egypt has accumulated only 22 points, placing them 14th in the standings. They are just one point above the relegation zone under the management of Nicodemos Papavasiliou.

On Tuesday, the National Bank of Egypt played an away match against Ceramica Cleopatra, losing narrowly 0-1. Prior to this, they earned four points from two Premier League games, defeating Al-Masry 5-2 and drawing 1-1 with Future. At home, Nicodemos Papavasiliou's team has secured only four victories out of 12 matches, losing seven.

El-Ismaily

The Alexandrian club, thanks to several favorable results, has distanced itself from the relegation zone and significantly improved its standing in the survival battle. Currently, El-Ismaily occupies the 12th position in the table with 26 points. They are five points clear of the relegation zone. It's worth noting that there are clubs in the lower part of the table with one or two games in hand.

In the last round, El-Ismaily hosted the leaders, Pyramids, and lost 0-2. This defeat was their second in the last five Premier League matches, during which they have also secured two victories. Regarding their away record, the Alexandrian club has managed only one win in 15 away games in the Premier League, losing four.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, El-Ismaily defeated their opponent 2-1 at home.

In only two of the last five matches, the bet on "Both teams to score" did not play out.

The bet on "Total over 2.5" played out in two of the last five encounters.

National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home team, valuing a victory for the National Bank at odds of 2.62. We believe that in such a match, it is better to take "Total over 2.0" with odds of 1.60.