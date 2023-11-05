Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Napoli will compete with Union Berlin as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The battle will take place at San Paolo in Naples on Wednesday, November 8, and will start at 18:45 CET.

Napoli



The champions of Italy are in 2nd place in their group after half the distance. Napoli lost only to Real Madrid in a thrilling battle at the home arena. Speaking about other matches, Rudi Garcia’s team took the victories – a 1-2 score in the away confrontation with Braga and a 0-1 result in Berlin in the struggle with Union. Now, it will be easier for the Italian team, because there is only 1 away game left, and Union and Braga will come to Naples.

As for the Serie A, Napoli managed to level the situation after a not entirely successful beginning. The team is in the leading group, but with a significant gap to Inter.

Union



What happened to the team from Berlin in the current season is a mystery. Having taken 2 victories at the start of the Bundesliga, Union lost all other games. The series of defeats has already exceeded a dozen matches, and there is no sign of a way out of the higher mentioned crisis.

Union is hopeless: it is the last in the Champions League group and almost in the relegation zone in the Bundesliga. Also, the team has already been stopped in the DFB Pokal.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Napoli has scored in 11 previous home matches.

• Union has lost 6 away confrontations in a row, scoring in only 1 of them.

• Taking into account the recent head-to-head match in Berlin, the guests celebrated the victory – 0-1.

Prediction



Napoli will definitely make every effort to beat the outsider of the quartet on the home field. It won’t be easy, but the hosts must win. I bet on “total: over 2.5”.

