Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Napoli vs Torino prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - February 27, 2025

Napoli vs Torino prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - February 27, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Torino prediction Photo: https://x.com/sscnapoli
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 14:45 SSC Napoli - Torino
-
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Torino Torino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On April 27, 2025, a thrilling clash of the 34th round of the Italian Serie A will unfold at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, where Napoli will face Torino. I suggest betting on a handicap victory for one of the teams.

Preview

Napoli and Antonio Conte have promising prospects as the season nears its end. This is due to the unexpected defeat of Inter Milan in the last Serie A round — Simone Inzaghi's men fell to Bologna with a 0-1 scoreline. This slip allowed Napoli to draw level with the Milanese in terms of points.

Moreover, Inter's schedule for the final stretch of the season appears significantly more demanding. The team faces a semifinal showdown with Barcelona in the Champions League, as well as matches against the two Roman giants, Roma and Lazio, who are fervently competing for European spots.

Meanwhile, Napoli's remaining fixtures, at least on paper, seem far more manageable. The toughest opponent left is Torino — the highest-placed team in the standings among Napoli's remaining adversaries.

The "Bulls" find themselves in a "gray zone," where there's no direct threat of relegation, but also a lack of motivation for an active push for higher positions. The team's away form leaves much to be desired: in their last eight away games, Paolo Vanoli's side has secured just one victory — against the lower-table Monza. Most of the other matches have ended in draws, with two resulting in losses for Torino.

This downturn in away results and lack of tournament motivation make Torino a potentially favorable opponent for Napoli in this concluding phase of the season.

Probable Line-ups

  • Napoli: Meret, Mazzocchi, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera, Gilmour, Lobotka, McTominay, Politano, Neres, Lukaku
  • Torino: Milinkovic-Savic, Pedersen, Maripan, Masina, Biraghi, Ricci, Casadei, Gineitis, Linetty, Adams

Match Facts and H2H

  • Napoli is renowned for its defensive prowess in home matches this season. The team has conceded only 11 goals, the best record in the league.
  • Antonio Conte's side has won their last three home games.
  • Napoli also defeated Torino in the first round, playing away and winning with a narrow 1-0 margin.
  • The last time Torino won in Naples was back in 2009. Since then, in 12 encounters at Napoli's home stadium, the hosts have secured 7 wins and drawn 5 times.

Prediction

Napoli is in excellent form, highly motivated, and playing at home only boosts their confidence. Considering all factors, betting on Napoli to win with a handicap (-1) at odds of 1.7 is a sensible choice.

