Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 1, 2025

Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 1, 2025

Luis Torres
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Photo: https://x.com/SportingCP/Author unknownn
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
Odds: 1.74
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 1, 2025, the second round of the Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Napoli and Sporting. The match is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential for this encounter.

Napoli

Napoli heads into the second Champions League matchday in a challenging spell. Antonio Conte's side has suffered two painful defeats in their last three matches: a 0-2 away loss to Manchester City in the Champions League opener, a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Pisa, and a 1-2 defeat to AC Milan in their latest Serie A fixture. This result ended Napoli's long undefeated streak in the domestic league, which had lasted since February, marking their first Serie A loss of the season. In the league standings, Napoli shares second place with Milan and Roma.

Napoli's home form remains solid: this season, they've played twice at their home ground and won both times, extending their unbeaten official home run to 13 straight matches.

Sporting

Sporting approaches the second round of the Champions League in fine form. This season, the team has suffered only two defeats—first, a 0-1 loss to Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup, then a 1-2 home defeat to Porto in the league. Since that setback, Sporting has won four matches in a row, keeping clean sheets in their last two league outings. After seven games, Sporting tops the league table with 18 points, although Porto has a game in hand.

In the Champions League, Sporting made a confident start with a 4-1 home win over Kairat Almaty. As for head-to-head meetings with Napoli, the teams last faced off long ago—in the 1989 UEFA Cup, both matches finished in goalless 0-0 draws.

Probable line-ups

  • Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Juan Jesus, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Lobotka, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa, McTominay, Højlund.
  • Sporting: Silva, Fresneda, Inácio, Debast, Mangas, Ugarte, Kochorashvili, Catamo, Gonçalves, Suárez, Trincão.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Napoli has won their last 5 home matches.
  • 3 of Napoli's last 4 matches ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Napoli's last 4 matches.
  • Sporting has won 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Sporting has won their last 4 away matches.
  • 6 of Sporting's last 7 games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Sporting scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Napoli vs Sporting prediction

Napoli comes into this match after two defeats in their last three games. However, they have been solid at home and boast an impressive unbeaten home streak. Sporting are in excellent form, have started their Champions League campaign strongly, and are playing free-flowing, attacking football. All signs point to an open and entertaining match with goals at both ends. My bet for this fixture is both teams to score at odds of 1.74.

Comments
